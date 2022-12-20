^

Entertainment

'Bugbog ako': Boy Abunda opens up about campaign period bashing

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 20, 2022 | 12:15pm
TV host Boy Abunda
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso host Boy Abunda revealed how he felt during the heavy bashing he received during the campaign period earlier this year. 

At a recent press conference after his signing with GMA Network, Boy said he was hurt after social media users attacked him for interviewing then presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos.

“That’s for another engagement. Pero tama ka, I will have to tell my story at one point," Boy said. 

“I will have to tell my story. Bugbog ako sarado. Lahat na yata ng salita, nagamit na laban sa akin,” he added.

Currently, Boy said that he's okay but not okay. 

“Okay ako dahil napakalaki nitong pagsalubong sa akin ng GMA 7. I am deeply, deeply grateful. Mula kay Atty. Gozon, kay Lilybeth (Rasonable) hanggang kina Cesar Cosme na nakasama namin sa mga meeting. Kay Loi (Landicho), kay Bangs (Arespacochaga), kay Janine (Nacar),  lahat, lahat. I’m okay and I am honored. I am deeply honored by the welcome that I have been given,” Boy said. 

“But I’m not okay. I’m not okay dahil… nakipag-iyakan din ako habang nagpapaalam. Pumanaw ang nanay ni Bong my partner, kahapon. It’s not easy. These are tough times. Kasi-celebrate lang namin nu'ng death anniversary ng Nanay. Katulad ng marami, alam mo ‘yun, halu-halo ang pakiramdam mo,” he added. 

RELATED: Boy Abunda transfers to GMA-7 

