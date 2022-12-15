Boy Abunda transfers to GMA-7

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran host Boy Abunda is back in GMA-7 after years of working for ABS-CBN.

Boy was seen signing his contract with the network at the event GMA executives Senior Vice President for Entertainment Lilybeth Gomez-Rasonable, Janine Nacar and Bang Arespacochaga were present.

In his interview last month, the "King of Talk" adressed rumors that he will be transferring to another network.

“That’s not an easy decision. As of now as I talk hindi talaga madali, and hindi ako nagsisinungaling doon so hindi ko pa alam," he said.

It's official! Boy Abunda signs his contract with the GMA Network, marking his return to the Kapuso Network. | @fffalgui pic.twitter.com/411qnFc1UB — GMA News (@gmanews) December 15, 2022

"Pero maganda dahil I will make sure I don't burn bridges kung saka-sakali, matuloy man o hindi, kung saan man ako, TV5 or [GMA 7] or kung ano pang mga estasyon. I will make sure na makikipag-usap ako nang matino,"

Boy started his career in GMA-7 before transferring to ABS-CBN.

"Nag-umpisa ako ng karera ko sa telebisyon sa Channel 7, parati kong sinasabi na doon ako natutong maglakad. Natuto akong lumipad sa ABS-CBN. Sa dami ng tumulong, I did not do this thing alone. Mahirap dahil may mga relasyon akong pinapangalagaan,” he said.

“'Yung nauunawaan kung nasaan ako. Kasi hindi naman na ako 20 years old. I’m not starting a career on television. I’ve been doing this for like... Malapit na akong malaos, let's be very honest, I mean for lack of a better word. All of us go. If there’s one immutable law in the business, it is that nothing lasts forever. So I’m at that stage where I want to go back to where I want to be able to do what I do best," he added.

