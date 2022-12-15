^

Entertainment

Boy Abunda transfers to GMA-7

Philstar.com
December 15, 2022 | 3:39pm
Boy Abunda transfers to GMA-7
TV host Boy Abunda
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran host Boy Abunda is back in GMA-7 after years of working for ABS-CBN. 

Boy was seen signing his contract with the network at the event GMA executives Senior Vice President for Entertainment Lilybeth Gomez-Rasonable, Janine Nacar and Bang Arespacochaga were present. 

In his interview last month, the "King of Talk" adressed rumors that he will be transferring to another network. 

“That’s not an easy decision. As of now as I talk hindi talaga madali, and hindi ako nagsisinungaling doon so hindi ko pa alam," he said. 

"Pero maganda dahil I will make sure I don't burn bridges kung saka-sakali, matuloy man o hindi, kung saan man ako, TV5 or [GMA 7] or kung ano pang mga estasyon. I will make sure na makikipag-usap ako nang matino,"

Boy started his career in GMA-7 before transferring to ABS-CBN. 

"Nag-umpisa ako ng karera ko sa telebisyon sa Channel 7, parati kong sinasabi na doon ako natutong maglakad. Natuto akong lumipad sa ABS-CBN. Sa dami ng tumulong, I did not do this thing alone. Mahirap dahil may mga relasyon akong pinapangalagaan,” he said. 

“'Yung nauunawaan kung nasaan ako. Kasi hindi naman na ako 20 years old. I’m not starting a career on television. I’ve been doing this for like... Malapit na akong malaos, let's be very honest, I mean for lack of a better word. All of us go. If there’s one immutable law in the business, it is that nothing lasts forever. So I’m at that stage where I want to go back to where I want to be able to do what I do best," he added. 

RELATED: Boy Abunda's 'Drag Race Philippines' judging style draws flak

BOY ABUNDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Overdue na': Jeric Raval breaks silence over AJ Raval's pregnancy issue

'Overdue na': Jeric Raval breaks silence over AJ Raval's pregnancy issue

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Action star Jeric Raval finally commented on the pregnancy issue that continues to hound his daughter, actress AJ Raval....
Entertainment
fbtw
How Alma Moreno helps son Vitto get through tough times

How Alma Moreno helps son Vitto get through tough times

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
As a mom, Alma Moreno offered her full support to her son, Vitto Marquez, who went through anxiety and depression over the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gone too soon: Jovit Baldivino's rise from siomai vendor to building house, sending siblings to school

Gone too soon: Jovit Baldivino's rise from siomai vendor to building house, sending siblings to school

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
The wake of the singer has been opened to the public. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kung binata siya': Heaven Peralejo on falling in love with Ian Veneracion

'Kung binata siya': Heaven Peralejo on falling in love with Ian Veneracion

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Actress Heaven Peralejo admitted that she may fall in love with Ian Veneracion if he has no wife. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ivana Alawi, Blackpink among top YouTube videos in the Philippines for 2022

Ivana Alawi, Blackpink among top YouTube videos in the Philippines for 2022

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
YouTube unveiled its top trending lists for 2022, dominated in the Philippines by content creators and celebrities alike,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
James Gunn writing new 'Superman' movie, but Henry Cavill no longer returning

James Gunn writing new 'Superman' movie, but Henry Cavill no longer returning

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Warner Bros. and DC Comics had a bittersweet announcement in filmmaker James Gunn confirming a new "Superman" movie is indeed...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Gloves off' as Prince Harry takes aim at brother in Netflix series

'Gloves off' as Prince Harry takes aim at brother in Netflix series

2 hours ago
Prince Harry looked set to turn his fire on his brother William on Thursday, as Netflix airs the final episodes...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: More Spider-People appear in new 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer

WATCH: More Spider-People appear in new 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Sony Pictures Animation dropped the first official full trailer for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," and the excitement...
Entertainment
fbtw
Joel Lamangan's triple bypass surgery successful; director set to fight EDSA Revolution 'fake news'

Joel Lamangan's triple bypass surgery successful; director set to fight EDSA Revolution 'fake news'

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 4 hours ago
First, the bad news: Fake news is everywhere in this age of social media. Now, for the good news: A group of well-known artists,...
Entertainment
fbtw
tWitch, Ellen DeGeneres DJ, dies in LA

tWitch, Ellen DeGeneres DJ, dies in LA

By Agence France-Presse | 4 hours ago
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the DJ from "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," has died, his wife has said.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with