WATCH: Philippines' Hannah Arnold Miss International 2022 performance

MANILA, Philippines — Germany's Jasmin Selberg bested 65 other delegates to emerge as the 60th Miss International winner at the close of the pageant finals yesterday held in the capital city of Tokyo.

Germany first won the title in 1965 with Ingrid Fififinger, who was crowned by outgoing queen Gemma Cruz of the Philippines. This was followed in 1989 with Iris Klein. Our country's bet, Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold, placed in the Top 15.

Selberg's court is composed of:

Stephany Amado (Cabo Verde, 1st runner-up),

Tatiana Calmell (Peru, 2nd runner-up and winner of the Best in Evening Gown award),

Natalia Lopez Cardona (Colombia, 3rd runner-up),

and Celinee Santos (Dominican Republic, 4th runner-up).

The recipients of the other special awards were Uzbekistan (Best National Costume), Ecuador (Miss Photogenic), and United Kingdom (Best in Swimsuit).

The three other lucky ladies who ended up in the Top 8 were Jamaica, Canada, and Spain (Hannah's roommate). While the other seven delegates who made it to the semifinal round were France, Finland, New Zealand, Costa Rica, Northern Marianas, United Kingdom, and the Philippines.

Prior to the announcement of the Top 15, the girls were presented individually in their National Costumes, in pairs in the evening gown segment, and by continent in the swimwear parade.

The delegates were all graded during the preliminary, the final show judging, as well as in various pre-pageant activities like the Ikebana flower arrangement session and tea ceremony, among several others.

The candidates also voted among themselves who will be proclaimed as continental queens. And they were Japan (Miss International Asia), Cabo Verde (Miss International Africa), Finland (Miss International Europe), New Zealand (Miss International Oceania), and USA (Miss International America).

Unlike other pageants that require the delegates to dance in a choreographed production number, the Miss International veers away from activities or segments they feel would be unfair to the rest of the candidates. Instead, they highlight each of the ladies' elegance as in years past and stuck to the format that shaped the identity of their search; which is cultural understanding - that's aptly worded in their slogan "Cheer All Women."

Throughout the pageant's colorful six-decade history, the Philippines has won the title six times. These were in 1964 with Gemma Cruz, 1970 with Aurora Pijuan, 1979 with Melanie Marquez, 2005 with Precious Lara Quigaman, 2013 with Bea Rose Santiago, and 2016 with Kylie Versoza.

Outgoing queen Sireethorn Leearamwat of Thailand, the pageant's longest reigning titleholder, relinquished her crown to Selberg at the close of formal rites at the Tokyo Dome City Hall. She's the first queen to wear the new Long Beach Pearl crown, the symbol of a new beginning in the pageant's history. This year's selection is the first restaging of the pageant after 2019. There were no competitions in 2020 and 2021 due to the global pandemic, as well as Japan's stringent health policies.

