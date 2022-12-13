^

Philippines' Hannah Arnold shares concept behind Filipiniana Barbie Miss International national costume

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 13, 2022 | 11:58am
Philippines' Hannah Arnold shares concept behind Filipiniana Barbie Miss International national costume
Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 wearing a Filipiniana inspired by her Barbie doll wearing the traditional dress as a national costume for this year's Miss International tilt in Tokyo, Japan.
Hannah Arnold, Raymond Saldaña via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas International Hannah Arnold looks like a living doll wearing a Filipiniana, and this is exactly the inspiration for the Filipina beauty's national costume for the Miss International pageant in Japan. 

Hannah is just a few hours away from trying to bring home the Miss International 2022 crown as the coronation will take place today in Tokyo, Japan. 

Taking inspiration from Hannah's childhood memory, designer Manny Halasan combined the Filipina beauty queen's Filipiniana-wearing Barbie doll when she was a little girl and his own fond memory of his grandfather's antique tambourine. 

"Manny Halasan wants us to remember our childhood experiences and look back on our past through this classic traditional Filipiniana," read the caption. 

Both Arnold and Halasan posted the photos of the beauty queen in Filipiniana costume shot by Raymond Saldaña. Apart from the Filipiniana, Hannah also wore specially-crafted jewelry also designed by Halasan. 

Hannah also wore Halasan's off-shoulder white creation during her send-off party last November. 

The Filipina beauty queen has been training for the pageant since 2018. She was delayed for a year after winning the Binibining Pilipinas International title in 2021 and is now set to take home the Philippines' seventh Miss International crown. 

RELATED: After 4-year wait, Hannah Arnold finally competes at Miss International

HANNAH ARNOLD

MISS INTERNATIONAL BEAUTY PAGEANT
Philippines' Hannah Arnold shares concept behind Filipiniana Barbie Miss International national costume
56 minutes ago

Philippines' Hannah Arnold shares concept behind Filipiniana Barbie Miss International national costume

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 56 minutes ago
Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold looks like a living doll wearing a Filipiniana.
