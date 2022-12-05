^

Alice Dixson claps back at bashers telling her to act her age

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 5, 2022 | 3:31pm
Actress Alice Dixson
Alice Dixson via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Alice Dixson clapped back at her bashers saying she needs to “act your age.”

In her Instagram account, Alice posted a photo of her sporting a new blonde hair. 

“Walking in Market2 when my suki said ‘ang Ganda ng hair mo Alice, bagay sa yo!’ Didn’t realize how light & natural looking it has become,” she wrote in the caption. 

“So my favorite bashers say ‘act your age,’ ‘your too old for that’ blah x3. Hahah, I think if I acted my age - I probably wouldn’t look this young. Sorry not sorry,” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alice Dixson (@alicedixson)

Last May in Instagram, Alice published photos of herself with her eldest daughter Sassa and of her baby Aura, covered by the application's stickers.

"Being a mom is a gift. I’ve been very lucky in my lifetime to experience it twice," Alice wrote in the post's caption.

She shared last April 2021 that Aura was born via surrogacy.

Alice Dixson introduces her 'panganay' to the public

