'Are they dating?': Cristine Reyes, David Chua spotted at LANY concert

Cristine Reyes and David Chua at the 1st night of LANY concert in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Cristine Reyes was seen with actor and director David Chua on the first night of the LANY concert in Manila.

Cristine and David arrived at the VIP section of the MOA Arena at the same time to enjoy the concert.

A source close to David told Philstar.com that they are in getting to know each other stage.

When asked if they are already in a relationship, the source said "Well, hindi pa."

TikTok users said that Cristine and David look good as a couple.

Cristine and David were both ABS-CBN talents although they haven't really worked together.

