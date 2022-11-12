Gerald, Sam ‘very happy, content’ with their respective personal lives

The newest cover boys of Star Magic’s digital magazine Flex, Gerald Anderson and Sam Milby, shared in a recent virtual media conference their “biggest flex” in life and love. Flex is the ABS-CBN talent management arm’s digital video magazine that “aims to end toxic masculinity by promoting a new idea called modern masculinity.”

The “old school” Gerald first defined what it means to be a man in modern times. He said, “I think a man should just know his responsibilities. Like if he does something wrong, own up to the responsibility, if he does something right, learn from it. Do more of it. Be a good citizen, be a good person. Be a good partner. Be a good member of the family. Take care of your family. Take care of your loved ones.”

STAR MAGIC’S FACEBOOK Joining Gerald and Sam are Kristof Garcia, Michael Ver Comaling and Elyson de Dios.

“Be respectful. Be competitive but also be humble. Always learn from your mistakes and just try to be a good person, para sa akin,” he added on describing modern masculinity.

On his “biggest flex” in his showbiz career, he quipped, “Working with Sam Milby. That’s something that I will tell my grandchildren. Hahaha!”

Gerald shared that all of his “accomplishments as an actor (and) as a celebrity” are the things he is proud of. “As a person, nasa posisyon ako sa buhay na pwede kong alagaan yung pamilya ko, yung nanay ko. I can support everyone that I love. And (among my) biggest flexes are overcoming challenges and becoming a better person sa lahat ng pinagdaanan ko.”

At the age of 33, he still wants to “achieve more” but at the same time, he is “content” and “happy” with what he has accomplished so far in showbiz and outside of the industry.

“Maybe in life, it’s just flexing the person that I am from my success and from my failures,” he told The STAR. “Parang ano kasi yan eh, the more struggles that a man goes through, the more lessons he learns. He becomes the person that he is. Kapag nasa vibe niya lahat yun and if he always remembers and lagi niyang inaalala kung ano yung lessons na binigay sa kanya (and) going through hard times. So in life, it’s just that. Being the kind of person (that) I am (now).”

When it comes to love, he shared that he is “flexing his happiness.” Gerald is currently in a relationship with actress Julia Barretto.

“Not in a way na para sa lahat ng tao or fini-flex ko kung gaano ako kasaya. Just flexing it, you know, when I wake up. Hindi naman kailangan isigaw sa buong mundo eh. I’m very happy and very content sa personal life ko and dun pa lang, malaking flex na para sa akin yun,” he continued.

Sam is also in the same state with Gerald, saying, “I’m 38 now and I’m very content with you know… obviously, I’m happy (and) in love with Cat (Catriona Gray). I’ve been so blessed after 16 years in the business, (I’m) still having work.”

The Kapamilya actors’ A Family Affair has just concluded and Sam considered it as “such a blessing.”

“Kahit madaming pinagdaanan. And yes, the growth that you go through. If you don’t go through anything, if you don’t experience challenges in life, you have no growth. So, it’s knowing and accepting the mistakes that you made and growing from them. Always being humble and seeking out (growth). You want to keep growing and that’s what I want to do. I want to keep growing. Even when I reach my 60s, 70s, you’ll never gonna stop growing.”

“I’m really content with my life right now. I’m happy,” he declared.

For the rest of the year, Sam plans to travel more with girlfriend Catriona. “Kami ni Cat, we talked about wanting to travel more and ngayon na tapos na ang taping namin, I have a little more free time. Just getting some traveling in and enjoying it kahit pangit yung weather ngayon. But just yeah, traveling more and my mom’s coming for a few weeks, next month, so family time also. That’s about it.”

Gerald and Sam are joined by Kristof Garcia, Michael Ver Comaling and Elyson de Dios as cover boys of Flex’s edition this month available on Star Magic’s YouTube channel.