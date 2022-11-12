^

Robi Domingo off the market, bags 2 shows after issue with vlogger

!hola - MJ Marfori - The Philippine Star
November 12, 2022 | 12:00am
Robi Domingo off the market, bags 2 shows after issue with vlogger
Robi and non-showbiz girlfriend Maiqui Pineda are all smiles after getting engaged in Japan. The TV host proposed on his knee when the couple happened to be at the famous Shibuya crossing in Tokyo.
ROBI DOMINGO'S OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT

Spotted at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever advanced screening by Marvel and Disney Philippines was the ever-charming Robi Domingo. We were some of the few people who were privileged to screen the film a day early before the rest of the Philippines saw it. The film, I must say, is the best project of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) this year.

The women were the strongest I had seen in superhero films, the action sequences were leveled up, and just when we thought that we already saw everything in superhero films, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever managed to surprise us in some scenes. I also liked the antagonist Namor, who appeared really strong. Oftentimes, superhero movies fail to cast the right villain but they nailed it in Wakanda Forever.

OK, enough about the film and more about Robi, who was recently in the headlines for two things. One was his engagement last week with non-showbiz girlfriend Maiqui Pineda. They just got back last Monday from a Japan trip that is about to change their lives.

“We are still on a high. We’re still processing kasi iba iyong celebration sa Japan and iba pa iyong celebration dito,” he said. “People are still congratulating me and I appreciate it. We are in the initial planning pa lang.”

Robi and Maiqui had been dating for four years and for Robi, it is just apt that they take their relationship a notch higher, although no altar date has been set yet.

“We’re still taking our time after that vacation,” he shared. “We still need another vacation! Ang sarap ng moments with KathNiel (Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla), with Joshua (Garcia), with Zanjoe (Marudo) and Ria (Atayde). It was more like a group thing and with her family.”

Well, it seems like Robi has to be smarter when it comes to time management. After his successful gig as the host of Idol Philippines Season 2, he said that he bagged two more projects, which are slated for 2023 and still under ABS-CBN. Which brought me to the second reason he was in the headlines. Robi having offers for projects just goes to show that the assumption of controversial vlogger Zeinab Harake that he does not have a market is not true.

For Robi, who is known to be very educated and well-mannered, this issue weeks ago is water under the bridge now. In fact, even if it concerned him, he said that he was not affected by the issue. He even welcomed the vlogger’s quick apology for it.

“When she reached out, we messaged each other. Ako, no problem. I know where she’s coming from, I know the back story,” he said.

His explanation about his tweets and posts that used the word “market” was just riding on the controversy lightly and was merely a play on words.

Robi went on to continue, saying, “And there’s nothing na para sabihin ko na you’re forgiven kasi unang-una, there is no issue.” The Internet was the one that made a big deal out of the situation, and many fans and friends of Robi were the ones that were hurt for him.

Robi had this piece of advice: “I think, know the whole story before you can comment because everyone wants to comment and if you’re trying to look for the ‘market,’ don’t.” He added that he’s confident and knows his supporters more than anyone. That is the reason why he did not flinch or was not shaken by the judgement thrown at him. “Know your audience better and I know my audience,” he concluded.

BLACK PANTHER
