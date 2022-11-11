Newly-launched MPJ Entertainment talents debut in online shows

The MPJ Entertainment Productions has launched three Kumu shows on MPJ Network YouTube that talk about a wide range of topics such as toys, celebrities, fashion trends and lifestyle.

The hosts and guests of the shows are the new talents of MPJ Angels Artists’ Pool, managed by direk Perry Escaño, along with Noreen Espejon, former handler of hip-hop group Ex Batallion and veteran singer Kuh Ledesma.

The three episodes, Kids Toy Kingdom hosted by Hannah Ortiz and Tom Leaño; Millennials Lifestyle presented by singer Sofi Fermazi, Chesca Orolfo, Archie Alcantara and Lyra Sloan; and Simply Exquisite anchored by Nicky Gilbert, are currently streaming on YouTube.

Kids Toy Kingdom’s Hannah and Tom told The STAR in a recent press conference that the online programs were launched to entertain kids and kids at heart.

“This show is to entertain and make kids happy. And not just for kids, (but also) all ages. Also to show and bring back the good old days. Yung mga toys na nasa ‘90s (will also be featured). Kasi nakakatuwa din po sometimes pagka-naibalik mo yung mga (memories) ng dating mga toys or trends,” singer-host Hannah explained. Kids Toy Kingdom is “about modern and vintage toys, toys collector and collections.”

Guest Iverson Santos shared that aside from viewers getting entertained, they can also learn life lessons from the show.

In Simple Exquisite, which is about celebrities, fashion, trends, interior designs, weddings, arts and culture and tourist spots, host Nicky Gilbert pointed out that “fashion is very important for the Gen Z and millennials.”

“This is a very broad topic… mga bata, mga matatanda mahilig talaga sa fashion, especially those students who like to pursue fashion designing,” she said. “Also aesthetic. Mga aesthetic yun po yung mga uso ngayon. They say that millennials really like aesthetic things, aesthetic houses. So, fashion is very important nowadays, especially for all ages.”

One of the guests of the show was former Star Magic artist Pearl Gonzales. “I think the importance of this is that it’s very entertaining (and) educational. (It also caters to people) from all ages and whoever can relate to this. It’s different nowadays, you have different shows. Talagang may tumatanggap ng mga roles na magugulat ka na parang hindi akma. So, sa kanila (MPJ Network shows), (it is) very entertaining and matututo talaga ang ka-edad mo.”

Moreover, Millennials Lifestyle is “about younger generations’ lifestyle related to modern trends, music, bands and movies.”

“The value of a millennial lifestyle show is it gives an insight to the world of millennials that maybe not a lot of people are familiar with,” stated Sofi. “In this show, magiging open kasi kami talaga about everything millennials (and Gen Z) are thinking, doing, everything in general. I guess everybody naman di ba, iba-iba naman kasi tayo kaya parang in the show, we can express everything that we want to and share this information with other people to I guess educate them or just inform them or you know just help them with things that we to tackle in the show.”

Chesca and Lyra added that they will also share life lessons that can be applied in real life, while Archie said that the topics will be relatable to the audience of their age.