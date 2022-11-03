^

Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' 40th anniversary edition to include unreleased songs

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 3, 2022 | 9:06am
To date, "Thriller" is still the best-selling album of all time, with over 100 million copies sold, and is the first album to be certified triple diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America.
Michael Jackson Estate

MANILA, Philippines — A global campaign to celebrate the upcoming 40th anniversary edition of Michael Jackson's iconic album "Thriller" will begin this November with fan events and parties, immersive experiences, and screenings of the documentary "Thriller 40."

Sony Music and the late singer's estate previously announced at this year's Billboard Music Awards that "Thriller 40" would be released on November 18 to commemorate the album's milestone.

The aforementioned immersive experiences will be held in Dusseldorf, Germany from November 10 to 13, followed by a trip to New York City from November 18 to 20.

These experiences will be specifically track-focused, with interactive elements and photo opportunities happening all throughout.

Meanwhile, eight other cities will host a private one-time-only screening of the "Thriller 40" documentary, while other cities will have special "Thriller"-themed parties celebrating the release of a new expanded album.

This new album will have two discs, one featuring the original nine tracks, while the other will have never-released tracks that Jackson initially worked on for the original "Thriller."

"Thriller" was Jackson's sixth studio album, which produced seven top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100  — the hits "Beat It" and "Billie Jean" both hit No. 1 —  and went on to win eight Grammys, including Album of the Year.

Other songs on the hit album are the title track, "Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'," "Human Nature," "P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)," "Baby Be Mine," "The Lady in My Life," and "The Girl Is Mine" with Paul McCartney.

To date, "Thriller" is still the best-selling album of all time, with over 100 million copies sold, and is the first album to be certified triple diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America.

In 2008, "Thriller" was inducted to the Grammy Hall of Fame and the US Libary of Congress' National Recording Registry.

Jackson tragically passed away in 2009 from propofol overdose, a month shy of his 51st birthday, but his legacy lives on in the numerous hit singles he produced, a still-growing number of posthumous releases, and media outputs based on his life.

