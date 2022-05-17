^

Michael Jackson's 40th anniversary edition of 'Thriller' to feature unreleased songs

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 17, 2022 | 4:05pm
While that was big news indeed, it soon turned out that the figures only included sales in the United States and Canada. Out there in other parts of the world, Thriller by MJ remains supreme with a whopping 66 million copies sold against the 51 million of Their Greatest Hits.

MANILA, Philippines — The King of Pop may be gone, but he still finds ways to surprise fans as the upcoming 40th anniversary edition of Michael Jackson's iconic album "Thriller" will have some never-released songs by the late singer.

Sony Music and the late singer's estate formally announced at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards that "Thriller 40" would be released on November 18 to commemorate the album's milestone.

The album will have two discs — one featuring the original nine tracks including "Beat It," "Billie Jean," "Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'," "Human Nature" and the title track, while the other will have never-released tracks that Jackson had initially worked on for the original "Thriller."

Related: Thriller still the biggest-selling album of all time

"Thriller" was Jackson's sixth studio album which produced seven top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 ("Beat It" and "Billie Jean" both hit No. 1), and went on to win eight Grammys including Album of the Year. "Thriller" is considered to be one of the best albums of all time, and has been certified platinium multiple times in numerous countries.

To date, "Thriller" is still the best-selling album of all time. In 2008, it was inducted to the Grammy Hall of Fame and the US Libary of Congress' National Recording Registry.

Michael Jackson tragically passed away in 2009 from propofol overdose a month shy of his 51st birthday, but his legacy lives on in the numerous hit singles he produced, a still-growing number of posthumous releases, and media outputs based on his life.

RELATED: BTS invited to perform for Michael Jackson tribute

MICHAEL JACKSON

THRILLER
