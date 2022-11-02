^

Sarah Geronimo deletes apology letter for parents

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 2, 2022 | 3:04pm
“Popstar Royalty” Sarah Geronimo
MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Sarah Geronimo deleted her social media post asking for forgiveness from her parents.

Sarah posted the apologetic letter to her parents and family last Saturday. 

In the letter, Sarah said she is deeply sorry to her family for hurting them. 

"Gusto ko kunin ang pagkakataon na ito... na humingi ng tawad sa aking pamilya na labis na nasaktan sa aking naging desisyon sa buhay. Patawad po," Geronimo wrote.

She addressed her parents, Delfin and Divine, extending her utmost gratitude to them for raising her and her siblings.

"Lahat ng suporta at pag-aaruga... ang inyong walang katumbas na pagmamahal, walang sinuman ang pwedeng makapagpunan po nito," Geronimo said. "Mahal na mahal ko kayo, daddy at mama ko. Araw-araw ko po kayo nami-miss at naiisip."

It can be recalled that Divine did not approve of Sarah's wedding to her then-boyfriend of five years, Matteo Guidicelli. The couple were wed in an intimate ceremony in February 2020. It was reported that the actress' mother allegedly crashed the ceremony, leading some of the Internet users to refer to the incident as "Divine intervention."

"Napakadali din para sa atin na manghusga at mabigay ng opinyon sa buhay ng iba," Geronimo continued. "Wala tayong kontrol sa pag-iisip nila, ang pinakaimportante ay alam mo kung ano ang katotohanan sa puso mo."

The singer then addressed all who were reading her message to not forget valuing the time each person has been given and to let loved ones know they are important and indeed loved.

"Para saan nga ba ang lahat ng ginagawa natin kung hindi para sa kanila. Malayo man sila or malapit, yakapin natin sila ng mahigpit sa pamamagitan ng pagtanggap at pagpili sa kanila," she said.

