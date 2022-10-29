^

'Patawad po': Sarah Geronimo writes apology to parents, family

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 29, 2022 | 4:00pm
'Patawad po': Sarah Geronimo writes apology to parents, family
Singer-actress Sarah Geronimo
Hanabishi / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Amid a music comeback that saw her release two songs within a month, singer Sarah Geronimo has penned a sincere and apologetic letter to her parents and family.

Geronimo posted on her official Instagram account today, October 29, a graphic of Psalm 28:7 which was accompanied by a lengthy letter the singer had writen. The said Instagram post has the comments section turned off.

The pop star started out by checking on everyone's safety amid an ongoing storm, then reiterated her intention to keep her personal life private but wanted to ask her family for forgiveness.

"Gusto ko kunin ang pagkakataon na ito... na humingi ng tawad sa aking pamilya na labis na nasaktan sa aking naging desisyon sa buhay. Patawad po," Geronimo wrote.

Geronimo addressed her parents, Delfin and Divine, extending her utmost gratitude to them for raising her and her siblings.

"Lahat ng suporta at pag-aaruga... ang inyong walang katumbas na pagmamahal, walang sinuman ang pwedeng makapagpunan po nito," Geronimo said. "Mahal na mahal ko kayo, daddy at mama ko. Araw-araw ko po kayo nami-miss at naiisip."

It can be recalled that Divine had not approved of Sarah's wedding to her then-boyfriend of five years, Matteo Guidicelli. The couple were wed in an intimate ceremony in February 2020. It was reported that the actress' mother allegedly crashed the ceremony, leading some of the internet users to refer to the incident as "Divine intervention."

Divine was said to have asked for a moment to talk with her daughter over the lack of notice on the couple's wedding. Reports said that Matteo allegedly accused and injured a close-in security aide who was said to have informed the actress' mother about the wedding.

Geronimo then went on to share that she had learned to understand there is no perfect life or love from mere people, and that the most important thing is to accept that truth and help improve the lives of one another, especially of families.

"Napakadali din para sa atin na manghusga at mabigay ng opinyon sa buhay ng iba," Geronimo continued. "Wala tayong kontrol sa pag-iisip nila, ang pinakaimportante ay alam mo kung ano ang katotohanan sa puso mo."

The singer then addressed all who were reading her message to not forget valuing the time each person has been given and to let loved ones know they are important and indeed loved.

"Para saan nga ba ang lahat ng ginagawa natin kung hindi para sa kanila. Malayo man sila or malapit, yakapin natin sila ng mahigpit sa pamamagitan ng pagtanggap at pagpili sa kanila," Geronimo said.

She then thanked her fans and supporters, her manager of nearly 20 years, Viva big boss Vic del Rosario, her Viva family, and again, her own family.

The last portion of her message was addressed to them. "Para sa inyo ang aking muling pagyakap sa musika at pagkakataon na muling makapagbigay ng saya at inspirasyon sa ibang tao," the singer-actress wrote.

She ended her message by saying that having love and peace in her heart as a part of her family is the true measure of success and happiness.

