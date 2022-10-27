Michael Learns To Rock says the Philippines is their greatest audience

Michael Learns To Rock frontman Jascha Richter (left) bonding with their Filipino fans at their concert last night.

MANILA, Philippines — Danish soft rock band Michael Learns To Rock (MLTR) revealed that the Philippines is their greatest audience.

At their Manila concert in Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City yesterday, frontman Jascha Richter thanked Filipinos for showing up at their concert.

“The Philippines is Michael Learns To Rock's greatest audience,” Jascha declared.

“Thank you so much for showing up. We are so happy,” he added.

The band turned the coliseum again into a huge videoke bar as concert-goers sang their hearts out while the band performed their greatest hits.

Composed of Jascha, Mikkel Lentz and Kare Wanscher, MLTR has turned back the hands of time in the coliseum as they sang their songs “Complicated Heart,” “Sleeping Child,” “Breaking My Heart,” “I Still Carry On,” “Take Me To Your Heart,” Hold On A Minute,” and “You Took My Heart Away.”

The crowd went wild when the band performed “Paint My Love,” “25 Minutes” and “The Actor.”

The audience, however, asked for more as they chanted the band’s name.

MLTR then came back and performed two more songs, “Take Me To Your Heart” and “That’s Why You Go Away,” which brought the audience off their seats to give the band a standing ovation.

Nina opened the concert with her greatest hits “Loving You,” “Jealous” and “Someday.”

MLTR will be holding their "Back On The Road Tour 2022" on October 28 in Waterfront Hotel Ballroom in Cebu, and in October 30 in SMX Convention Center Davao.

The concert was brought to the Philippines by Ovation Productions.

