Nina honored to be part of Michael Learns To Rock Philippine concert tour

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Nina said she is excited and honored to be a part of the Danish pop rock group Michael Learns To Rock's (MLTR) concert in the Philippines.

The "Jealous" singer is a special guest of the '90s group who is visiting the country anew to serenade their fans with their most popular hits. MLTR will be holding their "Back On The Road Tour 2022" on October 26 at the Araneta Coliseum, on October 28 at the Waterfront Hotel Ballroom in Cebu, and on October 30 at the SMX Convention Center Davao.

At the virtual media conference last week, Nina said she is blessed to be a part of the show of the legendary band.

“It’s a dream for many of us to work with international acts. So I’m excited, grateful, honored — everything. I feel blessed to be part of a show of such a legendary band,” Nina said.

“I’m elated… Just a positive feeling overall,” she added.

Nina said she’s a fan of the band and she listened to their songs growing up.

“My favorite is ‘Paint My Love.’ I love how simple and impactful their songs are. Malakas ang dating. And the music just makes the people sing along. I listened to their songs growing up, and it’s just one hit after another,” she said.

Presented by Wilbros Live with Midas Promotions, Michael Learns To Rock will play their well-loved classics. The band’s greatest hits include “That’s Why (You Go Away),” “Take Me To Your Heart,” “25 Minutes,” “Sleeping Child,” “Paint My Love,” “The Actor,” “Out of The Blue,” “Nothing To Lose,” “Breaking My Heart” and “You Took My Heart Away.”

With global record sales of 11 million physical albums since their debut album in 1991, more than a billion paid downloads, over 200 million video views on YouTube, and more than 300 million streams on Spotify, Michael Learns To Rock’s story is one of the most successful bands to ever come out of Denmark. The secret about Michael Learns To Rock is their incredible gift to write, record and play great pop songs and get them through to people all over the world.

MLTR's last performance in the Philippines was a one-night only show at the Solaire in November 2019.

