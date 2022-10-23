'He is beyond words': Mandy Moore gives birth to second baby

Mandy Moore attended the series finale episode of NBC's "This Is Us" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on May 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Mandy Moore has given birth to her second child with singer and Dawes member Taylor Goldsmith.

The "A Walk To Remember" star announced the good news on her Instagram yesterday, October 22.

"Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents)," the 38-year-old actress wrote.

She continued her post by sharing an adage and her excitement giving birth to her son, August's younger brother.

"Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!" Mandy ended her post.

Mandy announced her pregnancy in June. She and Taylor tied the knot in November 2018 in California. They welcomed their first child, August Harrison, in February 2021.

