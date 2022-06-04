^

Entertainment

Mandy Moore pregnant with her second child

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 4, 2022 | 2:14pm
Mandy Moore pregnant with her second child
Mandy Moore attends the 9th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton on February 19, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
AFP / Getty Images / Kevin Winter

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Mandy Moore is expecting another child with husband and fellow musician Taylor Goldsmith, who are currently parents to one-year-old August "Gus" Harrison.

Mandy made the announcement in an Instagram post where she published a photo of Gus wearing a t-shirt with "big brother" written on it.

"Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!" Mandy wrote in the post's caption. "I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!!"

The singer also said that this next chapter of becoming a mother of two comes as "one incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended," a refence to the conclusion of her television show "This Is Us" which recently wrapped after six seasons.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm)

Taylor posted the same photo of Gus and his caption said that "there’s a good chance I’m the happiest, luckiest person you know (or just follow) and now we’re gonna double it.”

Mandy was initially going to have a tour of her seventh and newest album "In Real Life" which she released last month, but the schedule may now see some changes given the baby bump developments.

Apart from "This Is Us," Mandy is best known for her early roles in "The Princess Diaries" and "A Walk to Remember," voicing Rapunzel in Disney's "Tangled," and for her six albums which have produced seventeen singles.

Mandy and Taylor got married in November 2018, and Gus was born in January 2021.

RELATED: Mandy Moore wants Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo to star in 'A Walk To Remember' reboot

MANDY MOORE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tom Rodriguez unfollows Carla Abellana, posts cryptic image about breaking free

Tom Rodriguez unfollows Carla Abellana, posts cryptic image about breaking free

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez returned to social media after a few months of hiatus. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mahirap magpatawad': Moira Dela Torre's interview about ending a relationship resurfaces

'Mahirap magpatawad': Moira Dela Torre's interview about ending a relationship resurfaces

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
A past interview of Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre resurfaced online following her breakup with husband Jason Hernand...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mahirap magpatawad': Moira Dela Torre's interview about ending a relationship resurfaces

'Mahirap magpatawad': Moira Dela Torre's interview about ending a relationship resurfaces

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
A past interview of Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre resurfaced online following her breakup with husband Jason Hernand...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Okay na kami': Vice Ganda no longer expecting more 'It's Showtime' hosts after Anne, Jhong comeback

'Okay na kami': Vice Ganda no longer expecting more 'It's Showtime' hosts after Anne, Jhong comeback

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
After Anne Curtis and Jhong Hilario, Vice Ganda revealed that he doesn’t want any former host to return to “It’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
'None of us could believe it': Johnny Depp spotted giving parenting advice to pregnant stranger before case verdict

'None of us could believe it': Johnny Depp spotted giving parenting advice to pregnant stranger before case verdict

By Kristofer Purnell | 14 hours ago
"None of us could believe it, he went unnoticed for maybe an hour before anyone realized it was him and Beck just sat eating...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Depp-Heard trial's impact 'potentially catastrophic' for abuse survivors

Depp-Heard trial's impact 'potentially catastrophic' for abuse survivors

By Agence France-Presse | 4 hours ago
The acrid US defamation trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard — and the decision to televise it — will...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am Vanessa Hudgens says 'High School Musical' won't die because of fans

Fil-Am Vanessa Hudgens says 'High School Musical' won't die because of fans

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
After 16 years, Filipino-American actress Vanessa Hudgens remains best known for her breakout role in "High School Musical,"...
Entertainment
fbtw
10 years after 'Gangnam Style', Psy is happier than ever

10 years after 'Gangnam Style', Psy is happier than ever

By Agence France-Presse | 4 hours ago
Ten years after "Gangnam Style" became a global phenomenon, South Korean rapper Psy is living his best life — proud...
Entertainment
fbtw
Joseph Marco replaces Kit Thompson in a series with Hipon Girl

Joseph Marco replaces Kit Thompson in a series with Hipon Girl

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Actor Joseph Marco replaced Kit Thompson in the online series "Ang Babae sa Likod ng Facemask" after the latter was involved...
Entertainment
fbtw
James Earl Jones is back as the voice of Darth Vader in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

James Earl Jones is back as the voice of Darth Vader in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Veteran actor James Earl Jones has been confirmed to be part of the cast for Disney+'s "Obi-Wan Kenobi" reprising the iconic...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with