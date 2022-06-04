Mandy Moore pregnant with her second child

Mandy Moore attends the 9th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton on February 19, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Mandy Moore is expecting another child with husband and fellow musician Taylor Goldsmith, who are currently parents to one-year-old August "Gus" Harrison.

Mandy made the announcement in an Instagram post where she published a photo of Gus wearing a t-shirt with "big brother" written on it.

"Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!" Mandy wrote in the post's caption. "I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!!"

The singer also said that this next chapter of becoming a mother of two comes as "one incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended," a refence to the conclusion of her television show "This Is Us" which recently wrapped after six seasons.

Taylor posted the same photo of Gus and his caption said that "there’s a good chance I’m the happiest, luckiest person you know (or just follow) and now we’re gonna double it.”

Mandy was initially going to have a tour of her seventh and newest album "In Real Life" which she released last month, but the schedule may now see some changes given the baby bump developments.

Apart from "This Is Us," Mandy is best known for her early roles in "The Princess Diaries" and "A Walk to Remember," voicing Rapunzel in Disney's "Tangled," and for her six albums which have produced seventeen singles.

Mandy and Taylor got married in November 2018, and Gus was born in January 2021.

