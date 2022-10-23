PBA legends add thrill to GMA-NCAA all-star showdown

PBA legends Jerry Codiñera (rightmost) and Marlou Aquino (second from right) play for Team Heroes and Team Saints, respectively, during the GMA Network and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) all-star basketball match at the FilOil EcoOil Centre. With them are PBA legend Allan Caidic (leftmost) and GMA executive Oliver Victor Amoroso (black shirt).

Never will they ever lose interest in basketball.

That, in essence, was what both PBA legends Jerry Codiñera and Marlou Aquino expressed to The STAR hours before the start of the recent GMA Network and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) All-Star Basketball at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Just like in their heyday, Jerry and Marlou could easily attract a crowd. In fact, people instantly clicked their cameras and posed beside them. The two basketball greats showed up in the basketball jerseys of their respective teams, reflecting their eagerness to play inside the court any moment. Jerry was all prepped up for Team Heroes, while Marlou for Team Saints.

Jerry and Marlou admitted that it was their first time to play ball in the Kapuso all-star event. The former said he was also part of the previous season but as a member of the commentary panel.

“I’m happy and excited to be part of this game. Normally, like last year I’m in the panel, but now it’s different since I’m here as a player,” said the 6’5”-tall former PBA star, who hung up his basketball jersey in 2005.

Marlou with fellow Team Saints players.

Jerry continued, “It’s hard for me to resist. Anything about basketball I really don’t hesitate. I said yes right away to the invitation because it’s a different feeling to play with college players whom I got to see in action on the court while on the panel before. Ngayon, kasama na kong maglalaro.”

Jerry, a five-time PBA champion, was then known for his moniker The Defense Minister for his tireless manning of the post as Center. He, too, was popular for his excellence on the offensive end during games.

Jerry and Allan with Heroes teammates.

Turning 56 on Nov. 14, Jerry didn’t deny the change in his performance. “Kayang-kaya pang mag-laro pero ’yung level, hahahaha, s’yempre bumababa na ‘yung level ng laro pero ‘yung level ng passion, it’s always there, mataas pa rin,” enthused Jerry, who did some coaching duties after his retirement in PBA in 2005, including university teams. He was the former coach of Arellano Chiefs, the Arellano University basketball team.

Equally ready for some hardcourt action is none other than Marlou. “Actually, it was Jerry Codiñera who called me up and asked me if I could be a guest in the event. Sabi ko walang problema basta magkakasama tayo.”

During his prime, the 6’9”-tall Marlou was known to fans as The Skyscraper. He had hung up his basketball jersey in the PBA games in 2020, but his love for basketball remains. He continues to play in exhibition games in and out of the country.

“Our group, PBA legends, still actively plays (basketball) in exhibition games like last week, we were in Bicol for a basketball tournament, (organized) by Gov. (Luigi) Villafuerte,” shared Marlou, who is currently the assistant coach for the Bacoor City Strikers of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

Marlou and Jerry happily reminisced how basketball fans were all-out in supporting them during the prime of their respective careers.

“Actually, swerte ng mga batang players ngayon kasi tulad nito, napapanood na sila sa GMA. Noong panahon namin, walang ganito, walang social media kaya mas malaki ang advantage ng new generation of players,” noticed Marlou.

For his part, Jerry observed that basketball remains the hottest sport among Filipinos — young and old.

Asked to comment on young Pinoy cagers who are accepting offers from different countries, Jerry and Marlou looked at it as a good opportunity for the players to further develop their skills in the game of hoops.

Marlou’s son, Matthew, is currently playing for Japan team. “Pang second year na n’ya ngayon taon. It’s a good opportunity and why not di ba kasi ‘yung players naman ilang years lang ang itatagal. Parang kami dati tapos nawala, bumaba ‘yung value, so habang mainit, grab the opportunity,” said Marlou.

hat pieces of advice can they give to young players?

“They must listen to their coach for them to really enhance their skills. They need to improve daily kasi ang daming competition sa basketball, ang daming mahuhusay ngayon,” Jerry replied.

Other PBA legends who participated in the all-star game were Allan Caidic for Team Heroes and Willie Miller, Team Saints.

Apart from the legends, Kapuso hotties and NCCA greats showed impressive moves on the hardcourt. They were Pancho Magno, Kokoy de Santos, Migs Villasis, Raheel Bhyria, Arellano Chiefs’ Cade Flores and Axel Doromal; Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals’ Allen Liwag and Nat Cosejo; Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers’ JL delos Santos and Agem Miranda; Lyceum of the Philippines Pirates’ Renzo Navarro and Omar Larupay; and Mapua University Cardinals’ Warren Bonifacio and Rence Nocum for Team Heroes.

Team Saints, meanwhile, put audiences on the edge of their seats as Jeric Gonzales, Prince Clemente, Kirst Viray and Jose Sarasola showed their basketball talent with Letran Knights’ Fran Yu and Mark Sangalang; De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde Blazers’ Will Gozum and JC Cullar; San Beda University Red Lions’ JB Bahio and James Kwekuteye; San Sebastian College-Recoletos Golden Stags’ Ichie Altamirano and Jessie Sumoda; and University of Perpetual Help System Altas’ Jielo Razon and Kim Aurin.