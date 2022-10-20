'Learn, take inspiration': K-drama fan Remulla reacts to Estrada's plan to ban K-dramas

MANILA, Philippines — Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla reacted on Senator Jinggoy Estrada’s plan to ban Korean dramas and other foreign shows in the country to boost local shows.

In his Facebook account, Remulla said he is a K-pop and K-drama fan and the Koreans gave Filipinos inspiration during the height of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Tulad ng maraming Caviteño, ako mismo ay fan ng KPop at KDramas. I think they strike a chord in the Filipino heart,” Remulla said.

“At the height of the pandemic when most of us were locked in our homes, KDramas and KPop gave many Filipinos hope and inspiration,” he added.

He also said that Koreans are the number one tourists in the country.

“Koreans also make the top tourist arrivals in the Philippines. They love our country while we love them for their world-class entertainment. There are no boundaries in pop culture,” he said.

“Learn and take inspiration from what the Koreans have achieved. Kaya natin yan,” he added.

During last Tuesday's hearing for the 2023 budget of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), Estrada said local actors are losing their jobs because Filipinos support for Korean shows and actors.

“Ang aking obserbasyon 'pag patuloy tayo nagpapalabas ng Korean telenovela, ang hinahangaan ng ating mga kababayan ay itong mga Koreano at nawawalan ng trabaho at kita ‘yung ating mga artistang Pilipino,” Estrada said.

“Kaya minsan pumapasok sa aking isipan na i-ban na itong mga telenovela ng mga foreigner at dapat ang mga artista nating Pilipino, na talagang may angking galing sa pag-arte, ay 'yun naman dapat ang ipalabas natin sa sariling bansa natin,” he added.

