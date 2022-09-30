Netflix stars HoYeon Jung, Sadie Sink, Lily Collins listed in TIME100 Next 2022

MANILA, Philippines — HoYeon Jung from "Squid Game," Sadie Sink from "Stranger Things," Lily Collins from "Emily in Paris," Simone Ashley from "Bridgerton," and Ncuti Gatwa from "Sex Education" were among the celebrities named in TIME100 Next 2022.

The compiled list by TIME Magazine is composed of "emerging leaders from around the world who are shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership."

Sink, Collins, and Gatwa were included in the Artists section of the list, with write-ups written by "Stranger Things" actress Winona Ryder, "Emily in Paris" creator Darren Star, and "Doctor Who" screenwriter Russell T Davies.

Also in the Artists section were singers SZA, Machine Gun Kelly, Rina Sawayama, and Jack Harlow, actors Jonathan Majors, Joe Alwyn, Lashanna Lynch, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Jennette McCurdy, and "Everything Everywhere All At Once" directors Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan.

Meanwhile, HoYeon and Ashley were included in the Phenoms section of the list, their write-ups penned by "Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk and content creator-host Lilly Singh, respectively.

Accompanying the two actresses in the section were "Euphoria" actress Sydney Sweeney and musical artist Finneas.

The Innovators section of the list included actress Keke Palmer and singer FKA Twigs, while comedian Joel Kim Booster headlined the Advocates list.

Other notable names that appeared on the TIME100 Next 2022 were athletes Ja Morant and Sam Kerr, social media star Khaby Lame, and United States senator Chris Murphy.

Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo was on last year's list along with Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, John David Washington, Chloe X Halle, Chloé Zhao, Phoebe Bridgers, and Luka Doncic.

