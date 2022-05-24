^

Andrew Garfield, Zendaya, Oprah among TIME's 100 Most Influential 2022

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 24, 2022 | 5:08pm
Andrew Garfield, Zendaya, Oprah among TIME's 100 Most Influential 2022
Composite image of Andrew Garfield, Oprah Winfrey, and Zendaya
Getty Images via AFP / Phillip Faraone, Momodu Mansaray

MANILA, Philippines — TIME Magazine has released its 100 Most Influential People list for 2022, with figures varying from artists to innovators and celebrities to politicians.

The news magazine has continued its decision from last year to divide the list into Artists, Innovators, Titans, Leaders, Icons and Pioneers.

The Artists category mostly consists of actors, with 11 out of the 15 listed being Hollywood performers: Simu Liu, Sarah Jessica Parker, Pete Davidson, Mila Kunis, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield, Amanda Seyfried, Channing Tatum, Jeremy Strong, Quinta Brunson, and Zoë Kravitz.

Kunis in particular made waves in 2022 after she and husband Ashton Kutcher raised millions of dollars for humanitarian relief amid the war in her birthplace Ukraine, which fellow actress Zoe Saldaña noted in her entry for Kunis.

"As daughters of immigrants, you understand that you stand in a certain box that makes you quite responsible very early in life. It is a mission and a responsibility and a blessing," Saldaña wrote about Kunis.

The non-acting representatives in the Artists category are singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan, Olympic figure skater Nathan Chen, painter Faith Ringgold and playwright Michael R. Jackson.

Actors Zendaya and Taika Waititi are included in the Innovators portion of the the 2022 list, as well as country singer Miranda Lambert.

Leading the Titans category is television host Oprah Winfrey in her eleventh inclusion by TIME. She is now only behind former US president Barack Obama with twelve inclusions, while China president Xi Jinping is included for the record thirteenth time in 2022, under the Leaders portion.

Oprah's entry was written by Obama's wife Michelle, "[She] has always had that uncanny ability to open us up, to hear beyond our words, and to uncover a higher truth, to be vulnerable with us in a way that allows us to be vulnerable back."

Other big names in Titans are Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner, "Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, Apple chief Tim Cook, actress Michelle Yeoh, author Sally Rooney, and footballers Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan.

Host and "Keeping Up with the Kardasians" producer Ryan Seacrest said that Jenner "continually navigates the unexpected challenges of life and business with empathy, transparency, and endurance" and that the ideal of "family comes first" is what makes Jenner who she is.

A number of world leaders joined Xi Jinping in the Leaders category like current US president Joe Biden and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, and even controversial figures like Russia president Vladimir Putin, Republican leaders Ron DeSantis and Kevin McCarthy, polarizing US Senator Krysten Sinema, and outspoken host Joe Rogan.

More celebrities return in the Icons list like singers Mary J. Blige, Adele, and Jon Batiste; actors Keanu Reeves and Issa Rae; and even athletes in Rafael Nadal and Peng Shuai.

Rounding off the TIME 100: Most Influential People 2022 list are Pioneers from all around the world, with basketball star Candace Parker and musician Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson leading all the names.

TIME

TIME 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE

TIME MAGAZINE
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
