Richard Gomez advises daughter Juliana not to pick someone like him for boyfriend

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 17, 2022 | 1:10pm
Richard Gomez with daughter Juliana.
Richard Gomez via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Though he does not intervene on his daughter's love life, actor Richard Gomez only advised Juliana to pick a boyfriend who is not like him.

Speaking to Ogie Diaz for the talent manager's YouTube show, Richard shared this advice he gave to his only daughter. 

"Kung pipili ka ng boyfriend, 'wag kang pumili ng boyfriend na katulad ni Richard Gomez. Kasi nung bata 'yun, babaero 'yun, eh. Malapit yan sa babae. Ma-chicks 'yun," Richard said, earning laughs from himself and Ogie. 

The two have known each other for a long time after starring in the 1990s sitcom "Palibhasa Lalake." 

The actor-turned-politician was quick to clarify that though that Juliana should pick someone like him if she's considering to settle down sometime in the future. 
 
"Pero kung mag-aasawa ka na, pumili ka ng lalaki na katulad naman ni Richard Gomez. Iba na siya. Matino na. Mas mabait na," Richard quipped. 

He also advised his only daughter not to take things seriously and just enjoy her life. 

Juliana is currently in college, taking up Public Administration at the University of the Philippines-Diliman. She is also into sports and currently a member of the university's fencing team. 

Richard revealed that he is not also the type to grill any of Juliana's potential suitors. He only talks to them to know the "basics." 

"Lahat ng umaakyat ng ligaw kay Juliana, kinakausap ko naman. Inaalam ko lang basic pero hindi ko sinasabi na 'O wag kang magloloko-loko dito'. Hindi ako ganon," he shared.  
 

RELATED: WATCH: Richard Gomez, Lucy Torres on daughter Juliana's love life

