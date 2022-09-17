^

Entertainment

It's another boy for Danica Sotto, Marc Pingris

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 17, 2022 | 1:33pm
It's another boy for Danica Sotto, Marc Pingris
Former cager Marc Pingris and Danica Sotto are expecting a baby boy.
Danica Sotto, Nice Print Photography via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Former basketball player and national team member Marc Pingris looked like he won another championship when it was revealed on Wednesday, September 14, that his and Danica Sotto's third child will be a boy. 

"Yesssssss thank you Lord!!! It's a boy!!!" part of his caption read. 

The couple held an intimate gender reveal party that was attended by mostly the Sottos based on the couple and their immediate family's posts on Instagram. 

Danica posted the next day that she was "on a high" from the intimate event co-organized by Pauleen Luna-Sotto and Joy Sotto. Pauleen is the wife of her father, TV host Vic Sotto while Joy is the wife of her cousin, Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto. 

Their older children, Jean Michel and Anielle Micaela, were also ecstatic upon hearing the news like their parents. Marc and his son were Team Free Throws (Blue) while Danica and her daughter were Team Pretty Bows (Pink). 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Marc Pingris (@jeanmarc15)

It has been awhile for Danica to give birth. Her last was daughter Caela, who will turn 11 this month. Danica posted about experiencing dizzy spells and headaches during her third pregnancy in an earlier Instagram post. 

Marc announced he and Danica were expecting their third baby on Father's Day, June 19. 

RELATED: Danica Sotto pregnant with baby no. 3

 

DANICA SOTTO AND MARK PINGRIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Mapabungisngis na ako': Ogie Diaz reacts to Toni Gonzaga's ALLTV production number

'Mapabungisngis na ako': Ogie Diaz reacts to Toni Gonzaga's ALLTV production number

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Talent manager Ogie Diaz reacted to Toni Gonzaga's performance shown on the recently launched channel, ALLTV. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Makunat talaga ako': How Richard Gomez saved his first million at 20

'Makunat talaga ako': How Richard Gomez saved his first million at 20

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
Actor Richard Gomez is not ashamed to admit that it was his money-pinching habit that helped him save his first million at...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hintayin natin 9 months': Gerald Anderson on allegedly impregnating Kylie Padilla

'Hintayin natin 9 months': Gerald Anderson on allegedly impregnating Kylie Padilla

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson broke his silence on the issue that he allegedly impregnated actress Kylie Padilla. ...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I'm just really scared': Julia Barretto on relationship with dad Dennis Padilla

'I'm just really scared': Julia Barretto on relationship with dad Dennis Padilla

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Julia Barretto revealed that she and her father, Dennis Padilla, are not on speaking terms. She said she's scared...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vince Ta&ntilde;ada files cyberlibel vs Juliana Segovia over 'Katips' posts

Vince Tañada files cyberlibel vs Juliana Segovia over 'Katips' posts

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
"Katips" director and producer Vince Tañada revealed that he filed a cyberlibel case against comedian Juliana Parizcova...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
It's another boy for Danica Sotto, Marc Pingris

It's another boy for Danica Sotto, Marc Pingris

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
Former basketball player and national team member Marc Pingris looked like he won another championship when it was revealed...
Entertainment
fbtw
Korean cinematic rise years in the making, says 'Squid Game' star

Korean cinematic rise years in the making, says 'Squid Game' star

By Andrew Marszal | 1 hour ago
Smash hits like "Squid Game" and "Parasite" may make it look easy, but Emmy-winner Lee Jung-jae says South Korean cinema spent...
Entertainment
fbtw
Eminem tops Christian Billboard charts for Kanye West's 'Use This Gospel' remix

Eminem tops Christian Billboard charts for Kanye West's 'Use This Gospel' remix

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Rapper Eminem appeared atop Christian Songs charts, including Billboard's for the first time, thanks to the remix of Kanye...
Entertainment
fbtw
Keanu Reeves to return for 'Constantine' sequel

Keanu Reeves to return for 'Constantine' sequel

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Warner Bros. has announced that a sequel to 2005's "Constantine" is in development, with Keanu Reeves set to reprise his role...
Entertainment
fbtw
'The Phantom of the Opera' to close on Broadway after 35 years

'The Phantom of the Opera' to close on Broadway after 35 years

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit sensation "The Phantom of the Opera," the longest-running musical on Broadway, will be ending its...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with