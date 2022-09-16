'I'm just really scared': Julia Barretto on relationship with dad Dennis Padilla

Dennis Padilla posts photos of his children during their birthdays on his Instagram account. The right photo was his birthday greeting post for Julia in March.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Julia Barretto revealed that she and her father, Dennis Padilla, are not on speaking terms.

The actress sat down with news anchor Karen Davila for the latter's YouTube channel. Julia said she's scared to open up her feelings about her dad.

“I’ll be very honest. We have not spoken and it's because there’s just so much fear inside me now if I’m being open. I’m just really scared,” Julia said.

“Because over the years, it’s a cycle of making up and getting hurt. I want to huminga muna from that cycle. I don’t know. Maybe in God’s time may ways mag-meet kami in the middle without getting hurt again," she added.

Julia also said that she is open to forgiving her father but it is not yet the right time.

“I think it's not difficult for us to forgive. It’s also just, there’s a lot of fear because I don’t know what’s gonna happen. But forgiveness, of course, that’s for my own peace of mind but I’m just not that ready. There’s just so much pain since I was young," she said.

The "Expensive Candy" star acknowledged that no matter what happens, Dennis is still her father.

"Sa commandments, no matter what happens, they’re your parents so I always ask God, ‘You know a parent is a parent and I’m only just a child but at the same time san yung boundary na a child is also allowed to get hurt?'” she said.

“I just need more love. More protection. I just feel like he has to be my number one protector and that’s not what I’m getting. It hurt. It's sad," she added.

Julia said she overcame the pain by having a strong support system.

“The pain doesn't really last. I really don’t worry. I have a strong support system. I’m just really not ready. I don’t wanna force myself also,” she said.

Julia also complimented her younger brother, Leon, who she said is now the "man of the house" and who is their family's protector. In June, Leon penned an open letter to Dennis that sparked a conversation, especially among those who have been keeping tabs on the Barrettos.

Dennis, on the other hand, has been posting about his children with actress Marjorie Barretto. Notably, he posts a photo of him with his children on their birthdays. — Video from Karen Davila YouTube channel

