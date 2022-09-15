Richard Juan's company to oversee 'Boys Planet' auditions in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — "Boys Planet" will be holding part of its global auditions in the Philippines searching for individuals to make up "the next biggest boy band" with the assistance of 28 Squared Studios, the company headed by Kapamilya host-actor Richard Juan.

Korean media company CJ ENM is collaborating with 28 Squared Studios, as well as 360 Entertainment and Bhouse Studio, to host the Philippine chapter of "Boys Planet" auditions, having already made trips to Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia.

"Boys Planet" is the male counterpart of "Girls Planet 999," which had launched the group Kep1er, and CJ ENM's music channel Mnet. It hopes to produce a new boy group "that will lead the next generation of K-Pop" that will debut by 2023.

Juan expressed his excitement in 28 Squared Studios, helping out in auditions in an Instagram post while also reminiscing his prior experiences with CJ ENM.

"A lot of you know that one of the reasons why I have 28 Squared Studios is because I really want to show the world that we have really talented people out here in the Philippines too!" Juan wrote in the caption."So, I guess this is a good start!"

The actor previously made a cameo for CJ ENM's "Wok the World" shot in Hong Kong last 2018, and a year later, did the show "Create My Seoul," this time in South Korea.

Boys aged 13 years old and above were invited to audition, regardless of their nationality and country of residence. Even applicants who were disqualified from overseas auditions were eligible to apply.

Since debuting in January 2022, Kep1er has released two extended plays and one album, all of them producing three singles and eight charted songs so far as of September.

With some luck, and the help of Juan's 28 Squared Studios, the winner of "Boys Planet" will hope to replicate the same kind of succces, if not surpass it.

