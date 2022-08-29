How Rhiza Pascua stays on top of the game

How do you make a big showbiz name even bigger? In the entertainment industry, Rhiza Pascua stands out in the arena of international live concerts. Live Nation, an American events promoter/venue operator based in Beverly Hills, California has been Rhiza’s long-time business partner.

Live Nation, which has also been billed as “the world’s leading live entertainment company,” recently acquired 51 percent of the Rhiza Pascua-owned Music Management International (MMI). With the acquisition, the promoter is now known as Live Nation Philippines with Rhiza as managing director. It has also retained her all-Filipino staff.

When news of the acquisition was announced, entertainment industry folks had fun speculating on the amount that Live Nation paid Rhiza, and it seems everyone believes the figure to be in the tens of millions of US dollars!

Rhiza — also known as RP to close friends — has a strong business sense that’s been honed by over 30 years of experience. She has put the Philippines on the global touring map and promoted sold-out concerts with artists like U2, Coldplay, Madonna and Bruno Mars, to name a few.

Although Rhiza lives in the United States, she maintains a home in Manila. For years, she has been driven by the desire to give Filipinos in the Philippines the experience of watching the hottest international performing artists when they go on tour.

Thanks to the likes of Rhiza, the need to travel abroad just to catch your favorite artist is a thing of the past. Nowadays, you can almost be sure that these mega popstars will include Manila in their itinerary when they tour Asia, thanks to Rhiza’s long and fruitful business relationship with Live Nation.

It also helps that her strong work ethic and straightforward business style have put her on top of the game despite the cutthroat competition.

Rhiza is a workaholic who has achieved an enviable work-life balance. She has a master’s degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School and is also currently studying law. Aside from being the managing director of Live Nation Philippines, she is the loving wife of Angelo, a hands-on mom to her three grown-up children Gab, Jacob and Isabella, and a very caring only child to her parents.

But Rhiza looks forward to the day that she can retire and enjoy the fruits of her labor. Already, she has placed daughter Isabella on the board of Live Nation Philippines. Mommy Rhiza is proud that Isabella is doing well and showing that she has inherited her mom’s strong business acumen. Mother and daughter are currently charting new ways to make the live international entertainment scene even bigger and better in the Philippines.

Indeed, people are already buzzing about the rumored visits to Manila of the likes of Blackpink, Harry Styles and Coldplay next year.

When I asked Rhiza if they are indeed coming over, she replied that Live Nation “works only with A-listers.” That sure sounds like a confirmation to me!