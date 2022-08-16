^

Ruffa Gutierrez says she's not affected by bashers

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 16, 2022 | 6:06pm
Actress Ruffa Gutierrez
Ruffa Gutierrez via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ruffa Gutierrez said that she’s not affected by her social media bashers. 

The former beauty queen remarked about superstars and bashing at her contract signing with Viva Artists Agency earlier today. 

“I’ve been in the industry for 36 years and all the major superstars around the world may mga bashers. Hindi na dapat natin sila iniintindi and hindi natin iniintindi 'yung mga naninira kasi you’ll never be able to change their minds,” Ruffa said.  

“Some people love you, some people won’t like you. Some people always change their minds about you. Ang importante you just remain true to yourself,” she added. 

She also advised young stars to never burn bridges with anyone.  

“Be professional. Always be on time. Don’t ever burn bridges kasi umiikot lang naman tayo dito sa showbiz e. Maliit lang naman ang industriya. 'Yung mga taong makakasama mo 20 years ago, makakasama mo sila muli,” she said.  

“As a matter of fact, 'yung mga tao sa productions dati, mga big bosses na ngayon. Tayo-tayo lang naman magkakasama and I think that’s the big secret that the young ones should emulate,” she added.  

Viva Artists Agency and her mother, known talent manager Anabelle Rama, will co-manage her career. 

