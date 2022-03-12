City of Dreams announces reopening of DreamPlay

MANILA, Philippines — City of Dreams Manila announced the reopening of DreamPlay, the world’s first DreamWorks-inspired family entertainment center.

One of the safest play spaces for children with a fully vaccinated staff at a Safety Seal-certified venue, the interactive play and creativity center once again shares the incredible stories of DreamWorks through an engaging, immersive, and technologically rich experience for families and children.

Currently open from Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., DreamPlay can entertain about 100 guests, both children and adults, or at 20% total capacity of the venue at a given time. Following IATF guidelines, children must be accompanied by fully vaccinated adults, who are required to present proof of full vaccination.

To maintain a safe environment, signing of health declaration forms before entry and wearing of face masks at all times are being implemented. Tickets with access to all the play space’s attractions are available at P1,500, while non-participating tickets can be purchased for P250. Entry will be on a first come, first serve basis.

Advocating the concept of “learning through play,” DreamPlay allows kids to explore the world of DreamWorks animation, and provides them with creatively interactive and hands-on experience of its stories that are brought to life through the latest digital technologies and its various attractions spread across its 5,000 square-meter space. Providing a one-of-a-kind educational entertainment, families can explore DreamPlay’s 11 attractions that provide exciting activities that range from challenge courses, storytelling, cooking, and more.

Guests can also interact with beloved characters Shrek, Princess Fiona, Alex the Lion, Kung Fu Panda, King Julien, Puss in Boots, Poppy and Branch from DreamWorks Animation’s world-famous franchises “Shrek,” “Kung Fu Panda,” “Madagascar,” “How to Train Your Dragon” and “Trolls.”

Appealing to both kids and kids-at-heart, Chez Gingy, the dining cafe inside DreamPlay offers classic American, Italian, Asian dishes, and other family favorites such as pizza, pasta, noodles, and well-loved ice creams and desserts.

To complete the playfully educational adventure, families can visit the DreamPlay Shop, the one-stop shop for all DreamWorks toys, goodies and accessories.

