Robredo congratulates 'Katips' for fighting vs 'disinformation, lies'

MANILA, Philippines — Former Vice President Leni Robredo offered words of praise for FAMAS 2022 Best Film "Katips" and the entire production crew behind its creation.

The Philippine Stagers Foundation, which staged the original play that the film is based on, shared on their official Facebook a video of Robredo saying congratulations to the "Katips" team for a wonderful piece.

"Mahalaga ang mensahe na dala ng inyong pelikula, lalo na sa panahon na pilit na binabago at nililihis ang kasaysayan, at marami sa ating kababayan ay napapaniwala sa mga kasinungalingan," Robredo said.

Wearing a pink top, the color now frequently associated with her since her 2022 presidential run and now as she runs the Angat Buhay foundation, Robredo added that "Katips" was further proof that "art is integral in the way we shape the world."

Fellow legal counsel Vince Tañada, who directed, wrote, and starred in "Katips," and his fellow actor Johnrey Rivas, both shared the posts in their own Facebook accounts, encouraging others to go see their film.

"Katips" has remained competitive in theaters for a second consecutive week, despite initially being released in cinemas to challenge the controversial "Maid in Malacañang," and according to several reports, "Katips" looks to soon be released in Japan and the United Arab Emirates.

The film was triumphant at the 2022 FAMAS Awards where it won Best Film, Best Supporting Actor for Rivas, Best Director, Actor, and Original Song for Tañada (the latter shared with Pipo Cifra), Best Musical Score, and Best Cinematography.

It was also up for Best Screenplay (credited to Tañada), Best Production Design, Best Editing, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, a second Best Original Song nod, and acting nominations for Nicole Laurel Asensio, Jerome Ponce, Adelle Ibarrientos, and Mon Confiado.

