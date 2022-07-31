Martial Law film 'Katips' wins big at FAMAS 2022

Vince Tañada wins big as actor, director and producer of the Martial Law film, "Katips," at the 70th FAMAS Awards Night on July 30, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Martial Law film, "Katips," bagged seven awards including Best Picture and Best Director and Best Actor for Vince Tañada at the 70th Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards Night held on Saturday, July 30, at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila.

Apart from these awards, "Katips" also bagged Best Musical Score, Best Cinematography, and Best Original Song with "Sa Gitna ng Gulo." Tañada's co-star Johnrey Rivas won Best Supporting Actor.

"Katips" tells the stories of student activists during Martial Law. Tañada is the producer, writer and director of the film.

"Katips" won at the World Film Carnival in Singapore this year. It was supposed to be shown in the Philippines in June but Tañada decided to release it on August 3, the same day that a movie about the 1986 People Power Revolution from the perspective of the Marcoses would be shown.

Metro Manila Film Festival 2021 big winner "Big Night" scored two wins with Jun Lana winning Best Screenplay and Janice de Belen with Best Supporting Actress.

The Dingdong Dantes and John Arcilla starrer, "A Hard Day," won Best Editing and Best Sound.

Charo Santos-Concio was named Best Actress for her portrayal in the drama "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon." The romantic drama, "My Amanda," won Best Visual Effects.

National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Nora Aunor was given two citations, namely, Susan Roces Celebrity Awardee and Ang Pambansang Alagad ng Sining.

LIST OF WINNERS:

Best Picture: "Katips"

Best Director: Vince Tañada - "Katips"

Best Actress: Charo Santos-Concio - "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon"

Best Actor: Vince Tañada - "Katips"

Best Supporting Actress: Janice de Belen - "Big Night"

Best Supporting Actor: Johnrey Rivas - "Katips"

Best Screenplay: Jun Lana - "Big Night"

Best Cinematography: Manuel Abanto - "Katips"

Best Editing: Law Fajardo - "A Hard Day"

Best Original Song: "Sa Gitna Ng Gulo" by Pipo Cifra (music) and Vince Tañada (lyrics) - "Katips"

Best Musical Score: Pipo Cifra - "Katips"

Best Sound: Albert Michael Idioma, Alex J. Tomboc, Pietro Marco S. Javier - "A Hard Day"

Best Visual Effects: Santelmo Studio - "My Amanda"

Best Short Film: "See You George!" - Mark Moneda



Lifetime Achievement Awardee: Tessie Agana

FPJ Memorial Awardee: Sen. Jinggoy Estrada Jr.

Susan Roces Celebrity Awardee: Nora Aunor

Hall of Fame for Best Actor: Allen Dizon

Hall of Fame for Best Editing: Jess Navarro

Ang Pambansang Alagad ng Sining: Nora Aunor

Don Jose R. Perez Memorial Awardee: Moira Lang

Exemplary Awardee in Public Service: Sen. Imee Marcos

2nd Outstanding Public Sevice Award: Dr. Edinell Calvario

1st Outstanding Public Sevice Award: Rep. Christopher de Venecia

German Moreno Youth Achievement Award: Ana Guerrero and Ranz Kyle

FAMAS Presidential Award: Rep. PM Vargas

The 1st Angelo "Eloy" Padua Memorial Award for Journalism: Renz Spangler

