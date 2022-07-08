2 Darnas revealed in first 'Darna' TV series trailer

Jane de Leon swallowing the stone for the first time as seen in the "Mars Ravelo's Darna" trailer

MANILA, Philippines — After a long wait, “Mars Ravelo's Darna” is set to take a flight with the release of the official trailer last night.

In the three-minute teaser released on the Kapamilya channel's YouTube account, Jane De Leon's (Narda) mother Iza Calzado (Leonor) passed her the stone as she is destined to be the next superheroine.

Iza was also seen training Jane to prepare for the bigger task ahead.

“Nahanap na nila ako,” Iza told Jane in the trailer.

At first, Jane is unwilling to take the challenge to be the superheroine until she saw her mom perish at the hands of the villains.

In the trailer, other characters such as Zaijan Jaranilla (Ding), Joshua Garcia (Brian) and Janella Salvador (Valentina) were also seen.

The trailer, however, didn’t show Jane wearing the Darna costume.

Directed by Chito Rono, "Mars Ravelo's Darna" is set to premiere on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, TV5, Jeepney TV, A2Z, and iWantTFC this August. —Video from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel

RELATED: Jane de Leon receives 'Darna' tips from Angel Locsin