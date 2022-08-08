^

'Kinakabahan po ako': Judy Ann Santos on playing Elsa in the script-reading of 'Himala'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 8, 2022 | 11:19am
'Kinakabahan po ako': Judy Ann Santos on playing Elsa in the script-reading of 'Himala'
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Judy Ann Santos admitted that she's nervous to take on the iconic role of Elsa in the script-reading of the classic movie "Himala" starring national artist Nora Aunor written by another national artist Ricky Lee. 

In her Instagram story, Judy Ann said she's honored to be chosen for the role but at the same time, she feels nervous. 

“Kinakabahan po ako pero isang karangalan ang maimbitahan na gawin ang obra ng dalawang national artists,” she wrote.

“Pagkatawid ko nito, pakiramdam ko.. ok na.. ok na ok na,” she added.

Ricky announced last week that Judy Ann will read the monologue of Elsa in his screenplay book launch at the Cinemalaya Film Festival on August 9. 

"Judy Ann Santos will read the monologue of Elsa from Himala. She will be joined by Dingdong Dantes, Agot Isidro, Gina Alajar and Aicelle Santos, who will read excerpts from the screenplays of Ricky Lee during the book launch of Mga Screenplay ni Ricky Lee Vol 1: Brutal, Moral, Karnal; and Vol 2: Himala, Salome, Cain at Abel," Ricky wrote on Facebook. 

"This will be at the Cinemalaya Film Festival on Aug 9, 4-5pm, at the 3rd floor of CCP. John 'Sweet' Lapus will host the program. Everybody is invited. There will be a book signing afterwards," he added. 

