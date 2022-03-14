Women's Month: Judy Ann Santos named European brand's first Filipina ambassador

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning actress and chef Judy Ann Santos has been recently introduced as the first ambassador of leading European home and kitchen appliance brand Beko.

Judy Ann is the new face of global European brand’s “Live Like a Pro” campaign in the Philippines. This wife and mom to three kids said the brand makes it easy for people to live healthier lives, thanks to the advanced technologies in the brand’s appliances.

In a virtual press con recently, the culinary expert shared why she agreed to be the face of the kitchen and home appliance brand right away.

“I just had to say yes, as I researched everything about (the brand). I know that this brand also represents my personality. Whenever I’m offered an endorsement or ambassadorship, I study it carefully. It has to be a product or brand that I use or I will use. At naniniwala ako na Beko is a perfect fit for me, not only because they have appliances like cookers, refrigerators and ovens, but more than anything because their values as a brand in providing healthier lifestyle to Filipino families align with my values,” she said.

"The appliances are very sleek and modern, yet very affordable. It can help you with your household and budget, especially now with pandemic and what's happening around us. I am more than happy that I am the ambassador to introduce (the brand in the Philippines),” the actress said.

Since its conception in 1955, the brand claims to be a fixture in every household and has since then grown into Europe’s favorite home appliance brand.

The actress noted that the brand's HarvestFresh Refrigerator is easily her favorite kitchen appliance from the brand. According to Judy Ann, this fridge can help minimize our exposure outside, as we do not have to go out as often anymore to buy vegetables and fruits. Fresh produce can last longer due to the brand's technology that mimics the sun’s 24-hour cycle light, which can lengthen the shelf life of fresh food. This technology can minimize and food spoilage and wastage. The refrigerator is meant to preserve the quality of food and freshness of veggies and fruits for longer.

“It will help us live comfortably in our homes. It will help you a lot with saving your money, saving your time,” Santos said. “I'm not super techie... and yet I could easily understand how to use them because the appliances are easy to use."

Gürhan Günal, Country Manager of Beko Pilipinas Corporation, explained why they chose Judy Ann.

“This is the first time we have chosen a brand ambassador in the country and we’re very excited to have Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo on board. We chose Judy Ann because in all aspects, she lives like a true pro, she can personify the same values and aspirations we have for the company and who does not only have an amazing rapport and impact on the lives of Filipinos, but is also a hands-on and hardworking mother and wife to her family, who can surely represent our drive and purpose, to inspire living a healthy and sustainable lifestyle," he said.

The new brand ambassador is looking forward to further introduce the kitchen appliances in her upcoming vlogs.

