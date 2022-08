K Brosas, Pokwang involved in car accident in US

MANILA, Philippines — Comediennes K Brosas and Pokwang sustained minor injuries after involving in a car accident in Dallas, Texas recently.

In her Twitter account, K said that she and Pokwang had bruises after their pick-up truck was involved in an accident.

"So na car accident kami kanina, thank You lord at safe naman kami, ako lang ang may minor cut at may konting bruises," K said.

"Naloka ako sa bilis ng pagdating ng ambulance firetrucks etc.. na check naman ako at ok lang, mabuti malaki yung pickup truck kung saan kami nakasakay. TYL!" she added.

eto po pala itsura ng bangga.. sa side ko talaga impact kaya ako lang ang mejo na injure ng burberry light lang malayo sa bituka hehe.. still thank you lord talaga.. ok pa rin naman ako at kaming lahat. stay safe po. ???????? pic.twitter.com/ksX5dTQ443 — carmela brosas (@kbrosas) August 1, 2022

In another tweet, K posted the photo of the pick-up truck.

"Eto po pala itsura ng bangga.. sa side ko talaga impact kaya ako lang ang mejo na injure ng burberry light lang malayo sa bituka hehe," she captioned the post.

"Still thank you Lord talaga. Ok pa rin naman ako at kaming lahat. Stay safe po," she added.

K and Pokwang is in Texas for their "BFF Music and Laughter" concert that happened last July 23, 29 and 30.

