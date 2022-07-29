Search on for Philippines' bet to 2023 Top Model of the World

The national finals, which will take place on November 20, will be the country's search for the Philippine delegate to the 29th Top of the World competition that will take place in Egypt.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is a beauty pageant powerhouse; winning crowns for all major titles at least once. But in the field of global modeling searches, we still need to win the elusive title.

Supermodel Anna Bayle brought Pinoy pride to be world stage as the country's breakthrough supermodel; working as muse for Emmanuel Ungaro. This was followed by Melanie Marquez who stole the limelight through the Face of the 80s and Supermodel of the World platforms. Today, Filipina beauty queens like Janine Tugonon and Ann Colis are making waves on the runways of Europe and the Americas.

This year, Aclan Group of Companies, together with World of Beauty Organization (WBO) Philippine national director Doods Domingo, hope to resurrect Pinay runway supremacy through the Top Model of the World platform. In a recent virtual.briefing, media attendees were apprized on the guidelines surrounding this new national search.

Doods acquired the national franchise from Panama in Jan 2021. And for the 28th edition, the organization chose former Miss GCIC Maria Imari Rodriguez to represent the country, from a list of hopefuls that was submitted for consideration.

With just a month to prepare, Imari competed in March 2022 and luckily landed on the Top 15. Technically, she placed #13 in a field of 50 delegates.

The search, to delineate it from other similarly named competitions, will, henceforth, be known as Miss Philippines Top Model of the World. The Top Model of the World is a pioneering and long-standing search based in Panama. It is the world's longest and most prestigious modeling contest.

This early, '80s/'90s supermodel Gerone Olorocisimo, shoe designer Jojo Bragais, and model-actor Teejay Marquez have been invited to be part of the selection committee.

Interested aspirants can apply online by pressing "click to apply" on the search's website and download the official form.

Applicants must be female, 18 to 31 years old, single/married, and has undergone at least a year of runway work experience, stands with a minimum height (barefoot) of 5'7" tall, and must be of good moral character - as she would be an ambassador of goodwill for the Philippines.

Once an application is accepted, entrants will be required to submit a head shot, a full body photograph, and an uploaded pasarela video on TikTok. The chosen delegates will compete in four phases of competition: swimwear, white attire, Filipiniana formal, and evening gown. These categories were patterned after the global finals, with the Filipiniana formal replacing the Egyptian ensemble.

The national winner gets to receive a cash prize and a year-round opportunity to work with the Aclan Group of Companies and WBO Philippines in an official capacity.

For inquiries, simply send an e-mail addressed to [email protected] and/or get in touch with Claire David via mobile no. 0917-1764006.

