Filipino fashion icons honored at awards show

From left: Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez; entries to the Young Designers' Circle Competition (right, top); fashion designers Dong Omaga Diaz, Edwin Uy, and Albert Andrada

MANILA, Philippines — Fashion icons, industry pioneers, and luminaries from fashion circles comprised the roster of honorees at the first-ever Philippine Fashion Circle Awards (PFCA) held recently at the grand ballroom of Okada Manila.

Presented in three segments, it had two runway shows and an awarding ceremony. The first runway show was a competition among young blood in the industry, while the latter segment presented the works of fashion designers who were recognized during the event.

At the Young Designers' Circle Competition, 13 fashion designers presented ensembles that utilized, as key textiles, locally produced weaves such as the T'nalak of South Cotabato, the Malong, silk cocoon, Abaca, Abel Iloko, Cordillera linen, as well as weaves from Oriental Mindoro and Maguindanao, among others.

Don Pedro Moises bested 12 other entries to emerge as the winner in the competition. His entry, an Abel Iloko bustier with a stylized panuelo and latticed hoop skirt made from rattan, was adjudged the best design from the crop of equally fabulous entries.

Miss World 1973 first runner-up Evangeline Pascual and model Christian Singson were named the event's Fashionista Award recipients. Later in the evening, Pascual was also recognized as one of the Women of Substance recipients together with beauty queens Jessie Maloles, Dr. Melanie Veneracion, Cong. Nina Taduran, Josephine Canonizado, Ashley Gomez, Mayda Nimo Maliwat, Myla Villagonzalo, and Ritchie Ocampo.

Dinah Ventura of Daily Tribune and Tessa Mauricio-Arriola of Manila Times were the honorees for Lifestyle Journalism. The other Media Excellence award recipients were Nelson Canlas, MJ Felipe, MJ Marfori, Diane Querrer, Emma Mary Tiglao, Jose Guilas, and Jessica Sojo. Also lauded for their photographic work were lensmen Ryan Aguas and Edward dela Cuesta.

A tender moment happened when theater actor Gerald Santos sang "Ikaw Pa Rin Ang Mahal Ko" in the "In Memoriam" tribute to fashion icons who have passed on. Among those that were remembered were Ariel Agasang, Eddie Baddeo, Ito Curata, Danny dela Cuesta, Rocky Gathercole, as well as "Dean of Fashion" Ben Farrales and National Artist Pitoy Moreno.

The last segment of the evening, simply dubbed "Philippine Legends and Luminaries," honored the likes of Renee Salud, Rodgil Flores, Becky Garcia, James Cooper, Helen Ong, Lito Gruet, Bambbi Fuentes, Joel Cruz, Jojo Bragais, Prince Jeffrey Hernandez, Arnold L. Vegafria, and "King of Barong" Andrew Badiola.

The finale runway show from the Designers Circle Philippines featured top models and Filipina beauty titlists wearing their creations. The titleholders were also lauded for their pioneering efforts. The list included 80s/90s supermodel Gerone Olorocissimo-Demiar, Bodyshots 2000 winner Cathy Moya, Miss Supranational Philippines 2013 Elaine Kay Moll, Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2021 Samantha Alexandra Panlilio, Miss Environment Philippines 2021 Michelle Arceo, Miss Supranational Philippines 2021 Dindi Pajares, Miss Philippines Fire 2021 Roni Meneses, and reigning Miss Eco International Kathleen Paton.

Fashion designer honorees included the likes of Francis Libiran, Oskar Peralta, Jun Escario, Joyce Penas-Pilarsky, Jojie Lloren, Johnny Abad, Philip Rodriguez, Dong Omaga Diaz, Edwin Uy, Dave Ocampo, Ronaldo Arnaldo, Albert Andrada, Amir Sali, and Dobie Aranda.

The highlight of the evening was when Frederick Peralta was bestowed the PFCA Lifetime Achievement Award, amid cheers of colleagues who were also honorees of the night. Staff from the home/hospice where he is residing ably aided the designer off his wheelchair to accept his award. Peralta had a massive stroke in 2018 that led to his deteriorating health.

Directed by Concon Siñel, the PFCA show, which will henceforth become an annual recognition platform, was organized by Virgie Monton and RDH Entertainment Network, through the support of Vario Mercato, LifeWave, and the Designers Circle Philippines.

