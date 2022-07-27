^

'Ang lakas, ang haba': Celebrities react to #EarthquakePH

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 27, 2022 | 11:01am
'Ang lakas, ang haba': Celebrities react to #EarthquakePH
Singer-actress Kim Chiu
MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities took to their social media accounts to post about the 7.0-magnitude earthquake that hit Abra today, which was also felt in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

According to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Philvolcs), the earthquake was recorded three kilometers west northwest of Tayum town at 8:43 a.m. That quake had a depth of 17 km. 

Julie Anne San Jose, Anne Curtis, Kim Chiu and Sanya Lopez posted their reaction on their respective Twitter accounts. 

Here are some celebrity posts about the earthquake:

 

 

 

