'Ang lakas, ang haba': Celebrities react to #EarthquakePH

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities took to their social media accounts to post about the 7.0-magnitude earthquake that hit Abra today, which was also felt in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

According to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Philvolcs), the earthquake was recorded three kilometers west northwest of Tayum town at 8:43 a.m. That quake had a depth of 17 km.

Julie Anne San Jose, Anne Curtis, Kim Chiu and Sanya Lopez posted their reaction on their respective Twitter accounts.

Here are some celebrity posts about the earthquake:

Lakas ng lindol. Stay safe everyone! ???????? — JULIE ANNE SAN JOSE (@MyJaps) July 27, 2022

Ang haba ng earthquake!!!!!!!

Hope everyone’s safe. — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) July 27, 2022

Ang lakas ng lindol..ingat po tayo — Sanya Lopez (@sanya_lopez) July 27, 2022

Eto lang na video ko sa pagka over over ng lindol!!!!!!!!???????????? ang tagal and nakakatakot sa lakas ah!!!!! Akala ko nasa dagat ako na sobrang ma alon! I kennot!???????????? kamusta kayo? Naramdaman nyo din ba sa area nyo? pic.twitter.com/H7ATMxl2cS — kim chiu (@prinsesachinita) July 27, 2022

