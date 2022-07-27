^

Health And Family

Earthquake survival for seniors, PWDs: Rescue doctor gives 3 tips

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 27, 2022 | 10:24am
In a video presentation, rescue doctor Ted Esguerra discussed how to handle earthquakes for seniors and PWDs. 
MANILA, Philippines — In time for National Disaster Consciousness/Resilience Month this July, SM Cares recently hosted an emergency and preparedness summit for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWD) held at the Skydome in SM North Edsa. 

Esguerra advised them to follow three tips:

  • The wall is your life line,
  • Stay low and
  • Do the tripod position.

“Kapag mayroong lindol at nagkataon na mayroon tayong mesa o kahit anong furniture na pwede nating masuksukan sa ilalim, perform the duck, cover and hold. At tumingin sa paligid habang umuuga ang lupa,” he said.  

For those who has hearing impairment and riding a wheelchair, Esguerra advised them to find a strong wall.

“Para sa mga may hearing impairment, huminto, maghanap ng strong wall and stay low. At kung tuloy tuloy ang pagyanig, tripod position at tignan sa paligid kung nasaan ang exit kasi do'n tayo mag-evacuate,” he explained.

“Para sa mga naka-wheel chair, huminto at hanapin kung mayroon strong wall. Gamitin ang bag mo para paantakip sa iyong ulo. At i-lock ang wheelchair,” he added. 

He ended his talk by saying: “Remember, the difference between disaster and survival is only a few minutes. Be smart, be safe, be prepared.” — Video from SM Cares YouTube channel

