Pen Medina asks for prayers after successful spine surgery

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Pen Medina continues to ask for prayers after the successful spine surgery for his degenerative disc disease.

On his Instagram account, Pen thanked all the people who supported and prayed for him.

“Praise God for making my Spinal Surgery safe and successful. Hindi pa po tapos ang aking laban. I will be needing more prayers as my medical team addresses the accompanying infection,” Pen said.

“Marami pong salamat sa lahat ng nagdasal at patuloy na nagdadasal para sa akin,” he added.

Pen's family called for help last week following the actor's hospitalization due to degenerative disc disease.

"Our dad, 71-year-old actor Pen Medina, has been in the hospital for three weeks now and currently cannot sit or stand up due to Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD). He is scheduled for a major spine surgery on Tuesday, July 19," the post read.

Pen was last seen in the web series "Viral Scandal" and the TV drama "La Vida Lena."

