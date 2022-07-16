Pen Medina hospitalized for degenerative disc disease; calls for help

MANILA, Philippines — The family of Pen Medina called for help on Saturday, July 16, following the actor's hospitalization due to degenerative disc disease.

"Our dad, 71-year-old actor Pen Medina, has been in the hospital for three weeks now and currently cannot sit or stand up due to Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD). He is scheduled for a major spine surgery on Tuesday, July 19," read the post on the seasoned actor's Instagram.

The post also revealed that Pen's savings was "siphoned" over the past two years due to scarcity of work during the pandemic.

Pen was last seen on the web series "Viral Scandal" and TV drama "La Vida Lena."

"We are trying to help him as best as we can but it will be a long road to sufficient recovery for him. We humbly appeal for your charitable help and prayers as our family navigates through helping him get back on his feet - literally and figuratively," the post read.

It ended with the bank and contact details for those who wish to help the actor.

According to non-profit US hospital Cedars Sinai, the degenerative disc disease is actually a condition which a damaged disc causes pain.

The discs functions as a shock absorber between the bones of the spine. It is designed to help the back stay flexible. Once injured, a disc cannot repair itself. The degeneration of the spine can set in with three stages that occur over 20 to 30 years.