'Nahihilo ako': Maris Racal reacts to being featured on Times Square

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 23, 2022 | 9:14am
Singer-actress Maris Racal
MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Maris Racal could not contain her excitement after learning that Spotify had featured her photo in New York's iconic Times Square.

Maris first shared a video taken by host-actor Jorc Pecson on her social media accounts of her finding out that her face was up on Times Square.

In the video, Maris was repeatedly giggling and squealing, shaking her head and lightly slapping herself.

"OMG IS THIS REAL? I can't believe nasa New York ako!" Maris wrote in the caption for her Instagram post. "Honestly, this inspires me to make more music."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Maris went on to thank Spotify, her label Sony Music Philippines, and her management Balcony Entertainment owned by her boyfriend and fellow singer Rico Blanco, whom she commended for making Joric document her reaction.

She then later posted on Facebook and Twitter the photo of her image on a Times Square billboard.

"Nahihilo ako. Dati lang akong naglalakad sa New York, Cubao. 'Di ko naman akalain na aabot ako sa New Work Times Square," Maris quipped in the caption.

Several Filipino artists have been featured by Spotify on Times Square such as Nadine Lustre, KZ Tandingan, Belle Mariano, Ylona Garcia, and more recently Julie Anne San Jose, Zack Tabudlo, Clara Benin and mrld.

Maris released the singles "Tala," "Ikaw Lang Sapat Na" and "Abot Langit" under Star Magic for her debut album "Stellar" while her first releases for Sony Music and Balacony Entertainment were "Not For Me" and "Kahit Na Anong Sablay."

She released her sophomore album "Ate Sandali" in 2021 which include her titular single "Asa Naman" and "Pumila Ka."

