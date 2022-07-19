Philippines finishes in Top 20 of Mr. Supranational 2022

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' bet RaÉd Fernandez Al-Zghayér finished his Mister Supranational 2022 journey in the Top 20 at the coronation night held in Nowy Sacz, Poland last Sunday.

RaÉd was among the Top 10 for the Top Model event.

Cuba's Luis Daniel Gálvez won the Mister Supranational 2022 crown.

Indonesia's Matthew Gilbert Wibowo is the first runner-up while Greece's Leonidas Amfilochios is the 2nd runner-up followed by Mexico's Moises Peñaloza and Puerto Rico's Heriberto Rivera as among the final five.

The Philippines is yet win the Mister Supranational title since it started in 2016.

The Miss World Philippines organization appointed RaÉd last year to join Mister Supranational 2022.

RELATED: South Africa wins Miss Supranational, Philippines in Top 24