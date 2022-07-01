Julia Roberts, George Clooney reunite for rom-com 'Ticket to Paradise'

MANILA, Philippines — "Ocean's Eleven" and "Ocean's Twelve" co-stars Julia Roberts and George Clooney will reunite for the upcoming romantic-comedy "Ticket to Paradise" as bickering exes.

The film sees Roberts and Clooney as the divorced parents of Lily, played by "Dear Evan Hansen" actress Kaitlyn Dever, who decides to marry a local in Bali while on a post-graduation trip.

Despite their strained relationship, the two fly to Indonesia in order to convince their daughter not to impulsively pursue marriage like they did which they believe wrecked their own lives.

A trailer for the movie begins with Roberts' character refusing to sit behind Clooney's. "Worst 19 years of my life," Clooney says, to which Roberts pointed out they were only married for five. "I'm counting the recovery."

Clips of the temporary truce, edited to Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now," sees the pair stealing the wedding rings, drunkenly playing beer bong, embarassing Lily by club dancing, and swimming with dolphins (and Clooney getting hit by one).

This will be Roberts' return to rom-com since 2016's ensemble film "Mother's Day," having shone in the genre with films like "Pretty Woman," "My Best Friend's Wedding," and "Notting Hill," while Clooney hasn't done a rom-com since 2003's "Intolerable Cruelty" and 1996's "One Fine Day."

Apart from the "Ocean's" films, Roberts and Clooney also co-starred in 2016's "Money Monster" while Roberts appeared in Clooney's directorial debut "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind" in 2002.

Roberts and Clooney are producing "Ticket to Paradise" alongside director Ol Parker, who helmed "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" and "The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel."

"Ticket to Paradise" arrives in cinemas on October 21.

