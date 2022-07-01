^

Julia Roberts, George Clooney reunite for rom-com 'Ticket to Paradise'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 1, 2022 | 5:07pm
George Clooney and Julia Roberts in "Ticket to Paradise"
Universal Pictures

MANILA, Philippines — "Ocean's Eleven" and "Ocean's Twelve" co-stars Julia Roberts and George Clooney will reunite for the upcoming romantic-comedy "Ticket to Paradise" as bickering exes.

The film sees Roberts and Clooney as the divorced parents of Lily, played by "Dear Evan Hansen" actress Kaitlyn Dever, who decides to marry a local in Bali while on a post-graduation trip.

Despite their strained relationship, the two fly to Indonesia in order to convince their daughter not to impulsively pursue marriage like they did which they believe wrecked their own lives.

A trailer for the movie begins with Roberts' character refusing to sit behind Clooney's. "Worst 19 years of my life," Clooney says, to which Roberts pointed out they were only married for five. "I'm counting the recovery."

Clips of the temporary truce, edited to Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now," sees the pair stealing the wedding rings, drunkenly playing beer bong, embarassing Lily by club dancing, and swimming with dolphins (and Clooney getting hit by one).

This will be Roberts' return to rom-com since 2016's ensemble film "Mother's Day," having shone in the genre with films like "Pretty Woman," "My Best Friend's Wedding," and "Notting Hill," while Clooney hasn't done a rom-com since 2003's "Intolerable Cruelty" and 1996's "One Fine Day."

Apart from the "Ocean's" films, Roberts and Clooney also co-starred in 2016's "Money Monster" while Roberts appeared in Clooney's directorial debut "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind" in 2002.

Roberts and Clooney are producing "Ticket to Paradise" alongside director Ol Parker, who helmed "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" and "The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel."

"Ticket to Paradise" arrives in cinemas on October 21.

RELATED: George Clooney asks media not to publish his children's photos

GEORGE CLOONEY

JULIA ROBERTS

ROM-COM
Kris Aquino shares health updates during Marcos inauguration: Getting COVID-19, chemotherapy

Kris Aquino shares health updates during Marcos inauguration: Getting COVID-19, chemotherapy

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 hours ago
Just like Marcos Jr. who had his inaugural speech, Aquino also had a long written speech about her current condition, accompanied...
Priscilla, Lisa Marie Presley praise 'Elvis'; Elvis' last partner Linda cries foul for no mention

Priscilla, Lisa Marie Presley praise 'Elvis'; Elvis' last partner Linda cries foul for no mention

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Baz Luhrmann has been receiving congratulations for his take on Elvis Presley, but the response he considers the most...
Hipon Girl impresses Miss Grand International's Nawat; MGI to move to Miss Universe PH?

Hipon Girl impresses Miss Grand International's Nawat; MGI to move to Miss Universe PH?

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 aspirant Herlene Nicole "Hipon Girl" Budol finally met Miss Grand International (MGI) President...
Latest
'Huwag maarte': Lolit Solis reminds Bea Alonzo

'Huwag maarte': Lolit Solis reminds Bea Alonzo

By Jan Milo Severo | 50 minutes ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Lolit Solis called out Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo after she said she doesn’t want to work with...
Marcus Adoro launches Eraserheads NFT gallery
Exclusive

Marcus Adoro launches Eraserheads NFT gallery

By Jan Milo Severo | 57 minutes ago
Eraserheads guitarist Marcus Adoro launched the Punk Zappa NFT Gallery “The Art of Marcus Adoro” recently at the...
Cameron Diaz will come out of retirement for new Netflix movie

Cameron Diaz will come out of retirement for new Netflix movie

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Cameron Diaz will be coming out of her self-imposed retirement from acting as she is set to star in a new Netflix movie opposite...
Tom Hiddleston, fianc&eacute;e Zawe Ashton expecting first child

Tom Hiddleston, fiancée Zawe Ashton expecting first child

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
"Loki" actor Tom Hiddleston and his fiancée Zawe Ashton are confirmed to be expecting their first child, months...
Tim Allen wishes 'Lightyear' had better connection to his 'Toy Story' character

Tim Allen wishes 'Lightyear' had better connection to his 'Toy Story' character

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Actor Tim Allen has finally revealed his thoughts about Pixar's newest movie "Lightyear," a spin-off origin story about the...
