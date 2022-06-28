^

Bea Alonzo willing to work with all exes except for you know who

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 28, 2022 | 1:09pm
Bea Alonzo willing to work with all exes except for you know who
Bea at the red carpet of International Film Festival Macao, where she recently received an award together with other Asian stars.
Bea Alonzo via Instagram, screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo is willing to work with her exes, including Zanjoe Marudo, except for one she didn’t name. 

In Barbie Forteza’s YouTube channel, Bea was asked by her fellow Kapuso star if she’s willing to work with her exes. 

“Depende kung sinong ex. Kay Zanjoe OK akong makipag-work. Isa lang naman ‘yung ayokong ex,” Bea answered. 

Bea said that she and Zanjoe separated in a good way so there are no hard feelings. 

“Kami ni Zanjoe, hindi kami ugly breakup. Until now, we’re friends. It would be disrespectful to our relationship if we ended it badly,” she said.

She also said that she can separate acting from personal feelings. 

“If you’re after giving your audience a good performance, it would be helpful. Hindi ako takot sa gano’n because I know my boundaries as an actor and as a girlfriend to Dom,” she said, referring to her boyfriend Dominic Roque. 

Bea and Zanjoe were in a relationship for five years before calling it quits in 2016. Bea then had a relationship with Gerald Anderson and had a controversial split in 2019. Bea said then that Gerald "ghosted" her. Their much talked about breakup was speculated to be caused by Julia Barretto. Gerald and Julia confirmed their relationship last year. — Video by Barbie Fortaleza YouTube channel

RELATEDWhy Bea Alonzo believes flirting is already cheating

