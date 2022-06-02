^

Entertainment

Why Bea Alonzo believes flirting is already cheating

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 2, 2022 | 11:32am
Why Bea Alonzo believes flirting is already cheating
Actress Bea Alonzo
GMA Network via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo believed that flirting is already cheating when you’re in a relationship. 

In her latest video blog on her YouTube channel, Bea was asked if it’s okay if their partners flirted with their friends. 

“Syempre hindi. For me, flirting is already cheating, a window to cheat. ‘Pag nag-flirt tapos ‘pag bumigay, e 'di affair na ‘yon. I think you should stand your ground,” Bea stressed.

“Tell your boyfriend, ‘You know, this isn’t okay.’ Let the person know that you have these boundaries that they cannot cross. Otherwise, you will end the relationship,” she added. 

She was also asked if it’s okay if their partners would like photos of other girls on social media. 

“Si Dom, madalas siyang nagla-like ng mga picture ng friends niya na babae or kahit mga babae na ‘di niya friends, okay lang. He appreciates beauty and I trust him so I know he won’t do anything stupid,” she said. 

Bea, however, said that it’s better to ask your boyfriend about it if you are not comfortable with what he is doing.

“Why don’t you ask your boyfriend about it? If it affects you, definitely, it’s valid. Pag-usapan niyo ng boyfriend mo,” she said. 

The actress clarified that she’s not the type of person who gets easily jealous. 

“Hindi ako selosa tungkol sa ibang tao, sa mga babae, pero nagseselos ako kapag nagbibigay siya ng atensyon sa iba na mas madalas kesa sa’kin — sa mga kaibigan, gadgets niya, sa drone, sa gaming,” she said. 

Bea and Dominic celebrated their first anniversary as a couple last January. — Video from Bea Alonzo YouTube channel

RELATED: 'Sa trabaho ko, oras ko': Bea Alonzo on what makes Dominic Roque jealous

ACTRESS BEA ALONZO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Johnny Depp celebrates defamation verdict, Amber Heard 'heartbroken'
play

Johnny Depp celebrates defamation verdict, Amber Heard 'heartbroken'

6 hours ago
A jubilant Johnny Depp said Wednesday that a US jury "gave me my life back" by overwhelmingly taking his side in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Moira dela Torre, Jason Hernandez end three-year marriage

Moira dela Torre, Jason Hernandez end three-year marriage

By Lyka Nicart | 14 hours ago
To the shock of music fans, Jason Marvin Hernandez and Moira dela Torre have decided to part ways after three years of m...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lea Salonga performs 'The Prayer' at US Memorial Day

Lea Salonga performs 'The Prayer' at US Memorial Day

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Singer Lea Salonga was among the performers of the United States' 2022 National Memorial Day Concert held in Washington...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lea Salonga performs 'The Prayer' at US Memorial Day

Lea Salonga performs 'The Prayer' at US Memorial Day

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Singer Lea Salonga was among the performers of the United States' 2022 National Memorial Day Concert held in Washington...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Cheating is a choice': Netizens react over Moira Dela Torre, Jason Hernandez breakup

'Cheating is a choice': Netizens react over Moira Dela Torre, Jason Hernandez breakup

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Social media users reacted on Kapamilya singer Moira dela Torre and husband Jayson Hernandez break up. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'Mahirap magpatawad': Moira Dela Torre's interview about ending a relationship resurfaces

'Mahirap magpatawad': Moira Dela Torre's interview about ending a relationship resurfaces

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
A past interview of Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre resurfaced online following her breakup with husband Jason Hernand...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jack Sparrow trends; netizens call for Johnny Depp's 'Pirates' return after win vs Amber Heard

Jack Sparrow trends; netizens call for Johnny Depp's 'Pirates' return after win vs Amber Heard

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Shortly after the verdict for the heavily publicized Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial was dealt, mostly favoring...
Entertainment
fbtw
Park Shin Hye gives birth to baby boy 4 months after wedding with Choi Tae Joon

Park Shin Hye gives birth to baby boy 4 months after wedding with Choi Tae Joon

By Marane A. Plaza | 3 hours ago
South Korean actors Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon confirmed the birth of their first child.
Entertainment
fbtw
Justin Timberlake sells entire music catalog in reportedly $100M deal

Justin Timberlake sells entire music catalog in reportedly $100M deal

By Marane A. Plaza | 4 hours ago
Singer Justin Timberlake sold his entire song catalog in a reportedly $100M deal.
Entertainment
fbtw
Johnny Depp wins out in bitter Amber Heard defamation trial

Johnny Depp wins out in bitter Amber Heard defamation trial

6 hours ago
A US jury Wednesday found both Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard liable for defamation -- but sided more strongly...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with