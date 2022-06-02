Why Bea Alonzo believes flirting is already cheating

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo believed that flirting is already cheating when you’re in a relationship.

In her latest video blog on her YouTube channel, Bea was asked if it’s okay if their partners flirted with their friends.

“Syempre hindi. For me, flirting is already cheating, a window to cheat. ‘Pag nag-flirt tapos ‘pag bumigay, e 'di affair na ‘yon. I think you should stand your ground,” Bea stressed.

“Tell your boyfriend, ‘You know, this isn’t okay.’ Let the person know that you have these boundaries that they cannot cross. Otherwise, you will end the relationship,” she added.

She was also asked if it’s okay if their partners would like photos of other girls on social media.

“Si Dom, madalas siyang nagla-like ng mga picture ng friends niya na babae or kahit mga babae na ‘di niya friends, okay lang. He appreciates beauty and I trust him so I know he won’t do anything stupid,” she said.

Bea, however, said that it’s better to ask your boyfriend about it if you are not comfortable with what he is doing.

“Why don’t you ask your boyfriend about it? If it affects you, definitely, it’s valid. Pag-usapan niyo ng boyfriend mo,” she said.

The actress clarified that she’s not the type of person who gets easily jealous.

“Hindi ako selosa tungkol sa ibang tao, sa mga babae, pero nagseselos ako kapag nagbibigay siya ng atensyon sa iba na mas madalas kesa sa’kin — sa mga kaibigan, gadgets niya, sa drone, sa gaming,” she said.

Bea and Dominic celebrated their first anniversary as a couple last January. — Video from Bea Alonzo YouTube channel

RELATED: 'Sa trabaho ko, oras ko': Bea Alonzo on what makes Dominic Roque jealous