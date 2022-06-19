Korean star Hwang In-youp misses kwek-kwek, other Pinoy food

MANILA, Philippines — "True Beauty" star Hwang In-youp knows Filipino food well.

At Sunday's BYS meet-and-greet, the Korean star surprised the media and host Sam Oh when he said he missed eating kwek-kwek among other Filipino food after more than 10 years of being away from the country.

"The Philippines has very good food. In fact, after this, I will go straight to having Filipino food," In-youp quipped.

Seasoned host Sam who also served as his interpreter expressed her surprise at In-youp's revelation.

"I miss that. I used to eat that in the street," he shared.

Apart from the popular deep-fried quail egg, In-youp also misses popular Filipino fast food chain Jollibee. He knows the brand because he stayed in Davao for four years where he graduated high school and took up a fashion course in college.

He also misses Chowking, halo-halo and pineapple. For him, Philippine pineapples are very delicious.

The star of two of Korea's current hit shows, "Why Her" and "The Sound of Magic", shared an anecdote about a popular Filipino dessert.

His English tutor in the country used to make mango float for him. He really liked it a lot that he would store it in the fridge. He said that Philippines mangoes are quite popular that his friends requested him to buy them dried mangoes as pasalubong.

In-youp is in town to attend the BYS Fun Meet in Manila on June 19 at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City.

The Korean star is the celebrity ambassador of beauty brand BYS Philippines.