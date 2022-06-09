Dwayne Johnson is all rage in 'Black Adam' trailer

MANILA, Philippines — The DC Universe is about to get even darker after Warner Bros. released the first official trailer for "Black Adam" starring Dwayne Johnson as the eponymous anti-hero in his first live-action superhero movie.

"Black Adam" is set 5,000 years after the character is freed from his tomb, where he was placed immediately after being given the powersof Egyptian gods, and now seeks to “unleash his unique form of justice.”

The trailer is mostly narrated by James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan, who plays Dr. Fate in the movie, as he questions how beneficial Black Adam's powers have been to him given lifelong slavery, imprisonment, and the death of his son.

"Now, I kneel before no one," Black Adam says, as he zaps at a cavern wall. "Heroes don't kill people," Aldis Hodge's Hawkman tells the black-clad hero who responds with "Well I do."

"You have two choices — you can be the destroyer of this world or you can be its savior. That's up to you," Dr. Fate says towards the end of the trailer, presumably directed at Black Adam.

In a tweet with the trailer attached, Johnson wrote that "this passion project has become my DNA and the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change."

As promised, our world premiere @BlackAdamMovie trailer.



This passion project has become my DNA and the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change.



The world needed a hero.

It got BLACK ADAM??



Rage. #ManInBlack#JSA @SevenBucksProd@WBPictures@DCComics pic.twitter.com/T065YDEcIB — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 8, 2022

Co-starring with Johnson, Brosnan and Hodge are Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

Coined as an anti-hero, Black Adam is a major enemy of Shazam who is played by Zachary Levi in the DC Extended Universe and will next appear in “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” next year.

"Black Adam" will arrive in theaters worldwide on October 21.

