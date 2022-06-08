^

Entertainment

Ai-Ai Delas Alas, Darryl Yap declared persona non grata by Quezon City Council

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 8, 2022 | 2:06pm
Ai-Ai Delas Alas, Darryl Yap declared persona non grata by Quezon City Council
Litrato nina Ai Ai delas Alas (kaliwa) at kontrobersyal na direktor na si Darryl Yap (kanan)
Mula sa Facebook page ng VinCentiments at ni Darryl Yap

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Ai-Ai Delas Alas and director Darryl Yap have both been declared persona non grata or "unwelcome persons" in Quezon City, according to an approved resolution by the city council.

The said resolution filed by Councilor Ivy Lagman from Quezon City's fourth district accused the two artists of defacing the city’s seal in a video posted on the Facebook page of Vincentiments, Yap's production company.

Delas Alas portrayed a character named “Ligaya Delmonte,” a rub on incumbent mayor Joy Belmonte, who had an edited and defaced version of the triangular Quezon City seal behind her.

The text on the seal instead read "BBM" and "Sara," a reference to the tandem of president-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and vice president-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Delas Alas and Yap were both vocal supporters of the UniTeam tandem, who backed the mayoral candidacy of Anakalusugan Rep. Mike Defensor.

Belmonte however won a second consecutive term, beating second-placed Defensor by over 240,000 votes. Lagman missed out on a third consecutive term as she was just over 1,000 votes behind the sixth spot for a fourth district council seat.

Related: Ai-Ai delas Alas fires back at basher questioning her daughter Sophia's degree

“The malicious and unscrupulous defacing of the official seal of Quezon City ridiculed and [cast] dishonor to it, causing insult to the noble representation of the seal,” Lagman wrote in the resolution. “The people of Quezon City will not let anyone disgrace the official seal of Quezon City for personal and selfish interests.”

Delas Alas has yet to comment on the persona non grata declaration while Yap said he will give an official statement and reaction though another video series for Vincentiments.

Lagman elaborated further on the issue on her own Facebook page, hoping that it will make all content creators think twice before posting anything on social media.

"Freedom of Expression is not absolute. Hindi naman basta-basta na lang na pwede tayo mag-post ng mga gusto natin na hindi man lang pinag-isipan mabuti kung ano ang mga laman ng mga pinalalabas natin sa mga tao," Lagman wrote.

The councilor also clarified that the resolution she penned was not directed towards Marcos Jr. and Duterte-Carpio, but in defense of the official seal of Quezon City.

"Yes you are free to be expressive with your work, but not at the expense of something which QCitizens hold in high regard," Lagman said. "Mahal namin ang Quezon City at ang lokal na pamahalaan nito ay aming nirerespeto. Sana kayo rin."

RELATED: For controversial director Darryl Yap, 'Every bash is cash'

AI-AI DELAS ALAS

DARYL YAP

PERSONA NON GRATA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tom Rodriguez receives gag order from Carla Abellana

Tom Rodriguez receives gag order from Carla Abellana

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez revealed that he received a gag order from wife Carla Abellana.
Entertainment
fbtw
Derek Ramsay attends son's graduation with wife Ellen Adarna

Derek Ramsay attends son's graduation with wife Ellen Adarna

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
In his Instagram account, Derek shared photos of the graduation ceremony of his son held at Southville International School...
Entertainment
fbtw
Robin Padilla pens poem, thanks rumored ex Kris Aquino for making him no. 1 senator

Robin Padilla pens poem, thanks rumored ex Kris Aquino for making him no. 1 senator

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 day ago
Senator-elect and actor Robin Padilla wrote a poetic post for his rumored ex-girlfriend Kris Aquino.
Entertainment
fbtw
Negros Occidental wins Miss World Philippines 2022; Clint Bondad's brother Kirk is Mr. World PH 2022

Negros Occidental wins Miss World Philippines 2022; Clint Bondad's brother Kirk is Mr. World PH 2022

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
Gwendolyn Furniol of Negros Occidental bested 35 other hopefuls to win as Miss World Philippines 2022, the top crown among...
Entertainment
fbtw
French-Filipina education advocate named Miss World Philippines 2022

French-Filipina education advocate named Miss World Philippines 2022

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
French-Filipina beauty queen and an advocate for education reform was crowned Miss World Philippines 2022 during the finals...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'Napakadumi ng politika': Angelika dela Cruz gets death threat with 4 gun bullets

'Napakadumi ng politika': Angelika dela Cruz gets death threat with 4 gun bullets

By Marane A. Plaza | 26 minutes ago
Actress and politician Angelika dela Cruz shared she received a death threat letter which came with four bullets.
Entertainment
fbtw
What's inside Amber Heard's desert sanctuary?

What's inside Amber Heard's desert sanctuary?

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
Now that the verdict is out, will Amber Heard finally find solace in her 2,400-square-feet desert house in California's Yucca...
Entertainment
fbtw
New dinosaurs, old friends: 'Jurassic World Dominion' review

New dinosaurs, old friends: 'Jurassic World Dominion' review

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
"Jurassic World Dominion" serves as the finale of this rebooted series and the entire "Jurassic" franchise as a whole, and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Brad Pitt suing ex Angelina Jolie for sale of their wedding venue

Brad Pitt suing ex Angelina Jolie for sale of their wedding venue

By Marane A. Plaza | 5 hours ago
It seems the court war between ex-couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is not seeing its end yet as the two continue to fight...
Entertainment
fbtw
What is EGPA? Kris Aquino's medical condition explained

What is EGPA? Kris Aquino's medical condition explained

By Marane A. Plaza | 5 hours ago
Kris Aquino gave a health update via her Instagram account as she is reportedly now in Houston, Texas to receive treatments...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with