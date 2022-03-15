^

Ai-Ai delas Alas fires back at basher questioning her daughter Sophia's degree

Philstar.com
March 15, 2022 | 7:46pm
Ai-Ai delas Alas performing "Let It Go" in her Tiktok channel posted on January 4, 2022.
Screengrab from AI-Ai delas Alas Tiktok account

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso comedienne Ai-Ai delas Alas fired back at basher after it degraded her daughter Sophia’s education. 

In the Facebook page of Teacher Be Like, a social media user came at Sophia for finishing just a short course. 

"Kala mo naman kung ipangalandakan ni Aiai doctor o lawyer ang anak nya eh 6 months course lang naman dito yan, vocational course, mag-aalaga lang naman ng mga anak ng mga magulang na iniiwan sa day care center kasi nga papasok sa work ang mga magulang," the social media user said. 

In a report by PEP, Ai-Ai said she’s proud of her daughter’s achievement. 

“Siyempre, proud ako sa anak ko kaya nag-post ako ng graduation picture niya. Kahit Unbothered Queen ako, papatulan ko ang basher dahil proud ako kay Sophia. Ako ang nagtaguyod sa kanya at napagtapos ko siya sa La Salle,” she said. 

“Bachelor of Science Major in Early Child Education ang course ni Soph dahil gusto niyang maging teacher siya at magturo ng mga bata. Kung walang mga teacher, walang mga lawyer at mga doktor. Basta ang mahalaga, nakapagtapos ka ng pag-aaral. Hindi naman ito contest kung sino ang magaling,” she added. 

Sophia also had a message to her basher. 

“Stop degrading educators because they are the most important members of the society. Without early educators, or educators in general, people will grow up like you sir, tactless and ignorant,” he said.

RELATED'Let It Go': Aiai delas Alas fulfills dream to become Elsa

AIAI DELAS ALAS
Philstar
