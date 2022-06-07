Neve Campbell will not return for 'Scream 6'

MANILA, Philippines — Neve Campbell, the long-time star of the "Scream" franchise, will not be coming back for the upcoming sixth entry in the series due to pay disputes.

The actress said the salary offer given to her to reprise her famous role of Sidney Prescott "did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise" which is why she turned it down.

“As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to 'Scream,'" Campbell explained.

She continued by saying it was a difficult decision and gave her love and support to all "Scream" fans,"You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

The "Scream" movies revolve around murders in the fictional town of Woodsboro done by the masked killer Ghostface.

The fifth "Scream" movie released earlier in 2022 was well-receieved by critics and had a $140 million (P7.4 billion) box office gross on a $24 million (P1.27 billion) budget.

Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette all returned for the "requel" joining newcomers Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding.

The latter four will embark on a new phase of the "Scream" franchise in March 2023 along with Hayden Panetttiere who reprises her role as Kirby Reed from "Scream 4."

Directing pair Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick also return from "Scream 5" for the new slasher entry.

